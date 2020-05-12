The Burlington County Health Department is looking for volunteers to assist in its COVID-19 response efforts. This includes volunteers for call center operators, contact tracing callers, COVID-19 test swabbers and COVID-19 test clinic support staff.

“The freeholder board truly appreciates all of our hardworking volunteers who are stepping up to help others and working around the clock on the front lines,” said freeholder Dan O’Connell, liaison to the health department. “In order keep fighting the virus, we want to make sure to not exhaust and overwhelm our current volunteers. We are asking people who are interested in helping out to join our team and allow us to keep fighting COVID-19.”

Active or retired physicians, nurses, nurse assistants and those with any medical expertise are especially needed. Prospective volunteers can visit njlmn.njlincs.net/jsp/mrc-index.jsp. Click on the last link for new registrants to sign up.

For additional information or with questions, send an email to zdavisshine@co.burlington.nj.us.