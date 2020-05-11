Every year, National Decision Day (May 1) is the deadline for high school seniors to decide the college they will be attending.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, many colleges and universities have moved back the deadline a month to June 1.

According to the National Association for College Admission Counseling some 52 percent of colleges have extended their deadline for students to accept an offer of admission for Fall 2020.

Meanwhile, this year a number of school districts are coming up with unique and different ways for students who have made their decisions to celebrate their commitments.

In West Windsor-Plainsboro, High School South senior Kaylin Ku created the below video featuring students from the Class of 2020 and the schools they will be attending.