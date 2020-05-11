Robbinsville Township has extended the grace period for the payment of second-quarter property taxes to June 1, officials announced May 11. Council members approved the resolution during their May 8 meeting.

The township passed the resolution in light of financial hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The extension comes following Gov. Phil Murphy’s April 28 executive order permitting municipalities to extend the grace period.

In addition to the grace period, the resolution states that interest for unpaid second-quarter taxes will not accrue until after June 1. Interest rates will also see a decrease as follows: 2 percent on the first $1,500 (formerly 8 percent) and 6 percent above $1,500 (formerly 18 percent).

Taxes can be paid online, mailed to the address on your bill or deposited in the drop box located in the municipal building parking lot in the rear of 2298 Route 33.