Anyone who missed last month’s flyover by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the Blue Angels of the U.S. Navy may get a second chance to watch fighter jets soar overhead.
Two New Jersey Air National Guard wings are partnering in the nationwide Air Force Salutes Flyover, May 12, to honor the frontline workers during the 2019-20 coronavirus pandemic.
The flyover will feature a KC-135R Stratotanker from the 108th Wing and three F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 177th Fighter Wing.
The flight is scheduled to begin at 11:20 a.m. and will end less than two hours later. The flight plan is designed to cover key Covid-19 locations across New Jersey to include testing sites, state veteran homes, hospitals and mortuary affairs.
“The NJ National Guard has been in the fight against COVID-19 from the very beginning with our state and federal partners to save lives and relieve suffering,” Brig. Gen. Jemal Beale, Commander of the New Jersey National Guard and Commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, said in a media release.
The map appears to show that the planes will divert into Pennsylvania after reaching Mercer County. Community News has a call into the public affairs officer for the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and will update this article if we receive a response clarifying the flight plan.