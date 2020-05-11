Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright will be online this Friday to discuss her latest memoir in a virtual event to benefit the Princeton Public Library.

The Phyllis Marchand Leadership Lecture Fund with support from Labyrinth Books will present the session with additional support from Labyrinth Books. Tickets for the 6 p.m. event are $60 and include a signed copy of the book. Registration is open until 1 p.m. on May 15.

Albright, who served as secretary of state during Bill Clinton’s second term, will be in conversation with Anne-Marie Slaughter to discuss her latest book, Hell and Other Destinations: A 21st Century Memoir.

Slaughter is the Bert G. Kerstetter ’66 university professor emerita of politics and international affairs at Princeton University and CEO of New America.

Labyrinth Books offers free shipping within the Continental U.S. or curbside pickup. Curbside pickup hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (609) 497-1600.