The West Windsor Community Farmers Market will be opening for its 17th season on Saturday, May 16.

“Amidst a global pandemic, the board and manager are committed to bringing you the quality and freshness you have grown to know and love in a safe and comfortable space,” says a statement announcing the opening.

The market will be at its usual location—the Vaughan Drive parking lot at the Princeton Junction train station, and will be open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine.”

“We ask that you exercise patience in this new now, and join us in being grateful for the abundance of local food and for the farmers and vendors who work tirelessly to bring their

bounty to our tables,” the release says.

The market layout is being changed this year, and vendors will be split between two lanes—the old entrance lane to the Vaughn Drive lot in addition to the center aisle used in previous years. This is to allow additional open air between shoppers. Six foot physical distancing is mandatory. Restrooms will not be available.

Other new procedures, health and safety guidelines for shoppers are as follows:

The entrance will now be from the new upper lot on Alexander Road (the Vaughn Drive entrance will be closed).

Cars will be queued into the market from the upper lot (only 50-75 cars will be allowed in at all times). Do not park and walk down the ramp—the number of shoppers allowed to enter the market will be limited.

Parking will only be allowed along the exit lane of the lower lot. There will be no exit back through the upper lot—one way in/one way out.

The customer entrance is directly across from the market shed.

Masks/facial coverings are required. Those who are feeling unwell should not attend the market. Ask a friend or neighbor to shop and drop it off.

Seniors and other shoppers at higher risk from COVID-19 complications will be permitted to move to the front of any farm/vendor line. They should reach out to the market manager for any additional accommodations.

Limit shopping time to 15-20 minutes total—shop as quickly as possible to allow the market to accommodate everyone.

Up to two shoppers per household will be permitted (one person, a couple, parent and child).

Hand washing stations will be located throughout the marketplace. Shoppers are asked to wash your their hands before and after shopping.

Vendors will handle all produce and products. Shoppers are asked to (please bring freshly laundered reusable bags. Open the bags at checkout and the sellers will place purchases in the bags.

Market Bucks ($5 tokens) are temporarily discontinued. Vendors will only accept cash and credit cards for payment. The vendors will have contactless payment options and cash boxes for exact change)

SNAP/EBT and the dollar-for-dollar match will continue (up to $20/market day. Visit the entrance near our shed for transactions.)

Pre-order/pre-pay is expected to be available. More information will be available soon on the market’s website.

Prepared food must be consumed off premises.

Pets are not allowed.

For more information contact market manager Chris Cirkus at (609) 933-4452,

manager@westwindsorfarmersmarket.org, or go to the market’s website at westwindsorfarmersmarket.org.