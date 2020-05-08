Peter Muschal Elementary School teacher Sally Craig is retiring after 44 years in the district, and a group of residents want to give back.

“The number of children Miss Craig has taught over her career is in the thousands,” said Judy Pesce, Midge Rizzo and Anna Swiniuchowski in an email. “She has had such a huge impact on countless people. She attended ‘her children’s’ high school graduations each and every year and presented them with memories of their years in kindergarten with her.”

The group is seeking submissions of letters, notes and video messages for a scrapbook and group retirement video. They are also set to hold a drive-by parade in her honor at a later date. Craig’s retirement is effective June 30.

Students, staff, community members, friends, neighbors and family are invited to submit thank you notes, memories and other messages by May 31. If you need scrapbook paper, Pesce will have a basket on her back porch at 601 Farnsworth Ave., Bordentown for participants to take what they need.