Kathryn Monzo will be the next permanent business administrator of Hamilton, the township announced today.

Monzo has previously worked as a budget analyst for the Department of Community Affairs, and as chief financial officer to both Mansfield Township and Princeton. Most recently, Monzo was the business administrator of North Brunswick.

Monzo was working in Princeton during the consolidation of the two municipalities. Before entering the public sector, she worked for IBM.

“I am excited and eager to work with Mayor (Jeff) Martin and the incredible team he has put together to make a positive difference in Hamilton Township and to serve the residents, particularly during an unprecedented time in our history,” says Monzo.

According to the township’s press release, Monzo has a bachelor’s degree in economics and English from Rutgers University and a master’s degree in teaching from The College of New Jersey and a master’s in public administration from Rutgers. She is a licensed certified municipal finance officer and tax collector.

The nomination will require the consent of the Democratic-controlled Hamilton Township council. Monzo is expected to assume the role of business administrator on Monday, May 11.