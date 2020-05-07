D&R Greenway Land Trust is selling native, local plants for its annual Native Plant Sale, with contactless pick-up dates on May 15 and 16. Due to the pandemic, plants must be pre-ordered online as soon as possible to be sure to secure first-choice selections.

The nursery stocks over 100 species of plants that create attractive landscapes while they provide shelter and food for birds, pollinator insects and butterflies. Trees, shrubs, perennial wildflowers, grasses, sedges and ferns are grown either on-site in D&R Greenway’s nursery or purchased from reputable native plant growers for resale. Proceeds from sales help D&R Greenway steward its open space and preserves.

D&R Greenway’s catalog provides images of in-stock plants, thorough plant descriptions and pro-tips from the stewardship team. The catalog also addresses specific home garden conditions, such as filtered sun or specific soil conditions. Purchasers’ questions may be answered through the catalog information. Native Plant Nursery specimens are grown from locally sourced starter plants and are free of nicotinoid insecticides.

“We are excited to provide an online process this year, so that local gardeners may choose our vibrant native flora to follow Tallamy’s lead, transforming their home landscapes into healthy habitat,” said Tina Notas, D&R Greenway’s director of land stewardship. “Our broad array of plants appeals to specific creatures, for which our unique local ecosystem is essential, in both breeding and migratory seasons.”

The Johnson Education Center’s barn is not open to the public at this time, though preserves and trails remain open for public enjoyment. In compliance with COVID-19 restrictions, plant advice cannot be offered at time of sale. Purchasers are requested to wear a mask when they arrive for scheduled pick-up.

The Nursery is on the grounds of D&R Greenway at the Johnson Education Center, 1 Preservation Place, Princeton, NJ 08540. For more information, call (609) 219-0368 or go online.