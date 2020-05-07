Passport Health in Lawrence says that it is now able to test for Covid-19 antibodies.

Testing is by appointment only and can be scheduled by calling (732) 345-0029 or by visiting the Passport Health website. The travel medicine services provider with a location in Lawrence says the test is covered by insurance.

In addition to this test, Passport Health offers on-site COVID-19 symptom screening and testing programs for businesses and a respiratory panel test that detects active COVID19, influenza and 40 other respiratory pathogens.

Passport Health says it can also offer larger companies and civic organizations an onsite option, and nurses are available to travel to businesses or facilities to conduct the antibody test.

Passport Health was founded in Baltimore in 1994 and has more than 300 locations in the U.S. and Canada. The Lawrence office address is 132 Franklin Corner Rd., Lawrence NJ 08648.