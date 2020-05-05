With the change of this year’s New Jersey Primary Election date to July 7, Mercer County Clerk Paula Sollami-Covello recommends voting by mail as an option for voting without fear of spreading COVID-19.

Gov. Phil Murphy issued the order to move the Primary Election from its previous date, which was June 2.

Sollami-Covello says that applying to vote by mail is the best option for voters who are concerned about Covid-19, as voters would not have to go to their polling place on Election Day.

“As election officials, we need to ensure a clean, safe, and fair election,” she said in a media release. “Voting by mail, which is a safe practice, is the best way to do that in these unprecedented times.”

Voters have until June 16 to register to vote in time for the primary. The last day to for the county clerk’s office to receive a vote-by-mail application by mail in time for the primary election is June 30.

However, past that date, voters can still walk into the county clerk’s office, located at 209 S. Broad St., Trenton, until July 6 at 3 p.m. and obtain a vote-by-mail ballot. Votes will be counted as long as they are postmarked by Election Day and received no later than 48 hours after the polls close on July 7.

As of now, polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on July 7. However, the governor may make the decision to close all or some polling locations in favor of accepting more vote-by-mail ballots.

Voters can download an application at or call (609) 989-6494 and to receive one in order to vote in July, November or in all future elections, depending on what voters prefer.

The earliest ballots for the primary election will be mailed out by late May.