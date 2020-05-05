Mercer County is opening a new COVID-19 test site this week in Hightstown on May 8.

The location, a walk-up site, is in addition to walk-up sites in Trenton and a drive-up test site at Quaker Bridge Mall in Lawrence Township. All three are appointment-only.

The Hightstown site will be in the parking lot of St. Anthony of Padua Church, 156 Maxwell Ave., opening at noon on Fridays.

Testing will be provided for symptomatic Mercer County residents age 18 and older. Those looking to be tested must have an order from a doctor. Symptoms include fever, shortness of breath, body aches or being tired all the time.

In order to obtain a test, persons should call a physician to discuss their symptoms. If a test is needed, the doctor will fax a prescription to the Mercer County health call center at (609) 630-4031, and the center will contact the patient to schedule an appointment.

Those who do not have a doctor can call the Henry J. Austin Health Center in Trenton at (609) 259-5900 to talk to a doctor by phone or video. There is no charge for the test at Mercer County testing sites, and the Austin Center will serve all patients, including those without health insurance.

The county offers testing every weekday at Quaker Bridge Mall. The Trenton sites are open in each city ward one day a week. Everyone needing a test will be sent to a site. County residents with access to a car will be sent to the drive-through site at Quaker Bridge Mall.

Anyone with questions about the testing process should call (609) 337-4081, Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.