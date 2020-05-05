The Mercer County Park Commission’s Nature Programs will be offering select public programming online in response to social distancing and stay-at-home orders. The Eyes on Eagles program will be held virtually on Sunday, May 10 and Sunday, June 7 beginning at 2 p.m., allowing viewers to take a closer look at bald eagle nesting behavior in Mercer County. These online programs are free; users can register in advance through the meeting links.

The hour-long webinars will feature current footage collected safely from one of the nests

located in the County Park system, along with bald eagle history and interpretation provided by Park Commission naturalists and the Conserve Wildlife Foundation of NJ. Key moments in the lives of the young eaglets will be highlighted in these two programs where viewers may see different activity such as nesting and branching. Naturalists will share up-to-date information on the eagles through your own virtual spotting scope and share the unique story of the eagles at Mercer Lake. This program is presented in partnership with Conserve Wildlife Foundation, the Wildlife Center Friends and PSE&G.

For the safety of the eagles, all public viewing must be done from a distance. Bald eagles and many bird species are sensitive during their nesting season. Park patrons must remain on marked trails at all times; disturbance to wildlife will cause harm, where they may refuse to return in the future. Public programs will provide important tips to park users on “eagle etiquette,” including information on federal regulations prohibiting the disturbance of bald eagle nests.

“Eyes on Eagles” virtual programming will conclude with a Q&A session for the public to ask any questions about eagles. Participants will be able to submit questions in advance of the program to krypkema@mercercounty.org. Questions can also be asked through the chat feature in the webinar. Users can register for the May 10 meeting here and for the June 7 meeting here.