Dr. Natalia Miranda and Dr. Stephanie Schwartz, both board certified in obstetrics and gynecology, recently joined Capital Health OB/GYN, a growing women’s health practice that is part of Capital Health Medical Group. Drs. Miranda and Schwartz have significant experience providing care for women in Mercer and Bucks counties and now see patients in the Capital Health OB/GYN – Bordentown office, located at 163 Route 130, Building 2, Suite C, Bordentown, NJ 08505.

“Capital Health OB/GYN is currently experiencing a period of tremendous growth and we’re thrilled to welcome Drs. Miranda and Schwartz to the team,” said Dr. Daniel Berger, medical director of Capital Health OB/GYN. “Dr. Schwartz’s decades of experience and Dr. Miranda’s training and certification to perform minimally invasive gynecological procedures add considerable depth to the services offered by our practice. The fact that they’ve joined Capital Health is great news for our patients and for women in the community who are looking for experienced providers that address their specific needs.”

Dr. Miranda received her medical degree from Drexel University College of Medicine in Philadelphia. She completed her OB/GYN residency at Hahnemann University Hospital in Philadelphia, where she served as administrative chief resident.

Fluent in Spanish, she has presented research on childbirth, minimally invasive surgery, and fertility to national professional societies.

Dr. Schwartz received her medical degree from State University of New York Health Science Center in Syracuse, NY and completed her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at University Hospitals of Cleveland in Cleveland.

She has nearly 25 years of experience treating patients in the Mercer/Bucks County region and provides care for women from their teen years through child bearing, menopause and beyond.

With locations in Mercer, Burlington, and Bucks counties, Capital Health OB/GYN provides a full range of services for women, including annual health exams, prenatal care, genetic screening, open and minimally invasive/robotic-assisted surgery (using the da Vinci surgical system), and minor surgical services. Combined with advanced capabilities provided at Capital Health Medical Center – Hopewell, this comprehensive women’s health practice offers eight locations throughout the region with a team of trusted providers who have been providing obstetric and gynecologic care for women throughout the region for more than 30 years.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Miranda or Dr. Schwartz in Bordentown, call 609.896.1400 or visit capitalhealthobgyn.org/bordentown for more information.