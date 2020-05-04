Members of the Robbinsville Township council and Mayor Dave Fried honored the late Lt. Col. John Kapferer with a drive-by parade, salute, street renaming of Newtown Boulevard and a framed original of the township council resolution read by Mayor Fried to the family, including his wife, Janice. The Resolution was unanimously approved by council on April 23.

Kapferer, a proud member of American Legion Post 530, passed away last month and is the most decorated veteran in Robbinsville’s history. Scouts from Troop/Pack 79 spread 300 mini American flags along the parade route. Also in attendance were council members Vince Calcagno, president Ron Witt and Dan Schuberth.