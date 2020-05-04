Members of the Robbinsville Township council and Mayor Dave Fried honored the late Lt. Col. John Kapferer with a drive-by parade, salute, street renaming of Newtown Boulevard and a framed original of the township council resolution read by Mayor Fried to the family, including his wife, Janice. The Resolution was unanimously approved by council on April 23.

Robbinsville Mayor Dave Fried read a proclamation honoring John Kapferer, who passed away last month and is the most decorated veteran in Robbinsville’s history.

Kapferer, a proud member of American Legion Post 530, passed away last month and is the most decorated veteran in Robbinsville’s history. Scouts from Troop/Pack 79 spread 300 mini American flags along the parade route. Also in attendance were council members Vince Calcagno, president Ron Witt and Dan Schuberth.

