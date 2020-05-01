The Hamilton Township Council will vote May 5 to approve extending the grace period for payments of the second-quarter property tax bills from May 11 to June 1.

The extension was made possible after Gov. Phil Murphy issued an executive order this past Tuesday to permit municipalities to extend the grace period. The extension will provide relief to homeowners struggling financially as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This extension will enable homeowners to pay their taxes a month after they are due without incurring any interest costs or penalties,” Mayor Jeff Martin said. Prior to Executive Order 130, municipalities were only able to allow for a grace period of up to 10 days after the property tax deadline without interest or penalty.

“We understand that many property owners are coping with financial struggles that they have never had to face before as a direct result of this pandemic and this extension will provide property owners some extra time to get their finances in order before the June 1 deadline”, council president Rick Tighe said.

Hamilton Township municipal buildings are closed to the public except in the case of an emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Payments can either be mailed to 2090 Greenwood Ave., PO Box 00150, Attn: Tax Office, Hamilton, NJ 08650-0150; dropped off in the Municipal Building’s red drop box located at Town Hall; or paid online through the Finance Department page. Anyone who would like a receipt should include a self-addressed stamped envelope.