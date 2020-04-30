The Trenton Police Department has released crime statistics for the capital city during the hours of the current curfew that show a drop in crime since the curfew was introduced, Mayor W. Reed Gusciora announced today.

Gusciora decreed an 8 p.m. citywide curfew on April 6 after 7 were shot, 3 killed in a series of incidents the previous weekend.

Director Sheilah Coley gave an overview of the data kept by Trenton Police, saying that there was a ~60% drop in crime in April 2020 when compared to April 2019. “However, when we look at data for the hours of the 8 p.m. curfew, we see a greater decrease. Here we have a ~144% decrease in crime during those curfew hours,” she said.

“This is progress, but not perfect,” added Coley. “We do need to thank the residents for being so cooperative with TPD. Trenton is a safer and healthier city because of it.”

“While we would like to lift the curfew as soon as we can, we’re simply not where we need to be in addressing spikes in violence. We’re seeing proven efficacy of our emergency policies,” Gusciora said in the media release sent out by the city. “There is less crime, and Trentonians are safer with the measures that we have in place. But all things considered, the best thing for our community is to keep the curfew in place. We will review lifting the curfew every two weeks.”

Reported assaults are down the most for the month of April when compared to last year; a 184% decrease overall, and a 450% decrease during curfew hours, according to the information released by Trenton Police.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that enacting the curfew has helped to keep families safe.,” said Gusciora. “Nobody should be out and about late at night during our current situation, especially when most businesses are closed in the area.”

Gusciora says he has, however, begun to look towards re-opening the capital city.

“We are taking the state’s lead. But we understand that Trenton still has many challenges, especially controlling the spread of violence,” Gusciora said. “We are working on a comprehensive plan to gradually open our city, and are optimistic that our community will return to a semblance of normalcy.”