Following Executive Order No. 133 issued by Gov. Phil Murphy, the Mercer County Park Commission will reopen county parks and golf courses beginning Saturday, May 2, subject to certain restrictions.

County parkland and lakes will be open for the public and for passive recreation only. Permitted activities include walking, running, biking, fishing and boating. Dog parks, playgrounds and restrooms will remain closed to the public.

Sporting and field events, picnics, public gatherings and all active recreation will not be permitted in the parks at this time.

All park patrons must abide by social distancing standards put in place by the governor. Social distancing requirements will be strictly enforced.

All four county golf courses will reopen to the public and operate at reduced capacity. Golf carts will not be available; all golfers will only be allowed to walk the course while maintaining social distancing standards. Golf course clubhouses, restrooms, pro shops and driving ranges will remain closed. Tee time bookings and payments can only be made online through the golf website. (And may we say, good luck with that.)

In-person bookings and payments will not be accepted. Each day will have limited capacity for golfers. Registration for tee times will open on April 30 at 6 p.m.

Following public safety measures, use of facemasks is strongly encouraged in the parks and golf courses during this time. However, the governor’s executive order does not mandate mask use.