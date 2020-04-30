In Mercer County, the state has today reported 212 new cases of coronavirus and attributed 11 more deaths to the disease.

This after yesterday, when the state reported 120 new cases and 8 deaths. To date, the state has reported a total of 3,937 cases in Mercer County, and attributed 231 deaths to Covid-19-related causes.

Town-by-town data aggregated by Mercer County from its 12 municipal health departments is as follows (data is as of April 29):

Trenton: 1,230

Hamilton: 818

East Windsor (421) and Hightstown (102): 523

Ewing: 348

Lawrence: 181

West Windsor: 138

Princeton: 117

Hopewell Township (73), Hopewell Borough (4) and Pennington (10): 87

Robbinsville: 66

The county reports data this way, which makes sense, but doesn’t capture the whole picture. One would expect Trenton and Hamilton to have among the highest counts of infected people, since they have by far the largest populations of Mercer County’s 12 municipalities.

Another way to break down the data is per 1,000 residents. When looked at that way, Hightstown and East Windsor are the unfortunate communities that look to have been hit hardest by the virus:

Hightstown: 19.2 people per 1,000 residents have tested positive for Covid-19

East Windsor: 15.3 people per 1,000 residents

Trenton: 14.6 people per 1,000 residents

Ewing: 9.6 people per 1,000 residents

Hamilton: 9.3 people per 1,000 residents

Lawrence: 5.5 people per 1,000 residents

West Windsor: 4.9 people per 1,000 residents

Robbinsville: 4.5 people per 1,000 residents

Hopewell Township: 4.1 people per 1,000 residents

Pennington: 4 people per 1,000 residents

Princeton: 3.7 people per 1,000 residents

Hopewell Borough: 2.1 people per 1,000 residents

Of course, case counts aren’t tremendously meaningful either, since in New Jersey we are still only testing a small fraction of the population as a whole.

Testing has increased recently, which is reflected in the overall positive test rate dropping from 45%, where it had been pegged for weeks, to 42% today. However, we know that there is no way that 42% of all New Jersey residents are positive for coronavirus, and until we have better testing data, there will always be a limit on the value of reported case counts.

* * *

Experts say that in the absence of comprehensive testing, hospitalization data offer a clearer picture of how the virus is affecting New Jersey. On that front, the news continues to be generally good for the state.

New regional breakdowns of Covid-19 patient hospitalization data from the state give one the sense that, at least in North and Central New Jersey,

The New Jersey Department of Health has introduced new graphs that show hospitalization information by region (click the Hospital Census tab). The graphs show a sharp downward trend for cases in North Jersey (comprising Essex, Bergen, Passaic, Sussex, Warren, Morris, Hudson, and Union counties), and a steady decline in Central Jersey (Mercer, Hunterdon, Somerset, Middlesex, Monmouth and Ocean counties).

On the other hand, the graph for South Jersey (Burlington, Atlantic, Camden, Gloucester, Salem, Cumberland and Cape May Counties) appears to show a steady rise in cases. All is not as it seems however.

The three graphs have different Y axes and therefore are somewhat visually misleading. It’s true that North Jersey has seen an encouraging drop in hospitalizations, from a peak of 5,320 on April 14 to 3,410 as of yesterday. That represents a decrease of 36%.

It is also the case that North Jersey still has 3,410 hospitalized patients — more than Central and South Jersey combined, and so there is still much more to be done in the region.

Central Jersey has also seen hospitalizations drop, from a peak of 2,256 on April 13 to 1,814 yesterday. Meanwhile, South Jersey’s case count appears not to have peaked yet: the hospitalization count in the state’s southernmost 7 counties has gone from 666 on April 13 to 913 yesterday.

That is an increase of 27% since mid-April, and yet South Jersey still has fewer than half the total number of hospitalizations as Central Jersey, and almost a quarter of North Jersey’s total. South Jersey is the least populous of the three regions.

Still, until South Jersey passes its peak for hospitalizations — one can hope that will happen in the next week or so — calls for statewide easing of stay-at-home restrictions may yet be premature.