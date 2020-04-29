Princeton University has established the Princeton University Relief Fund to provide additional direct support to community organizations that are working to alleviate economic distress related to COVID-19 among individuals and businesses. The initial university commitment to the fund will be $1 million.

Since the onset of the pandemic, the university has offered direct support to organizations fighting food insecurity, donated PPE to state and local partners, hosted blood drives and provided perishable food items to local food kitchens, as well as contributions such as donating dorm refrigerators to local organizations and families.

Princeton University will use the fund to contribute to relief and recovery efforts already underway, and those that will emerge in the coming months. The fund is designed to distribute funds to partner organizations that provide grants, services and other forms of direct support to local organizations, businesses and families.

“Many local families, service organizations and businesses are struggling as a result of the pandemic. Princeton has been actively engaged in early efforts to alleviate pressing needs, and we believe there will be an opportunity to continue to do so over the long term as the response continues,” said President Christopher L. Eisgruber. “The University is proud to be a member of the local community. At this critical time, we want to find ways to support those who serve our closest neighbors.”

A committee representing the Office of the President, Office of Community and Regional Affairs and the Pace Center for Civic Engagement will make recommendations to Provost Prentice for disbursements from the fund, which will be administered by the Office of Community and Regional Affairs.

The committee has already made recommendations for two initial disbursements from the fund, and they have been approved by the president and provost:

$400,000 to the Princeton Area Community Foundation COVID Relief Fund , which was established to provide support to community organizations actively engaged in addressing issues elevated during the crisis including food and housing insecurity, reduced and lost income, child care and behavioral and mental health needs.

$100,000 to the Princeton Children's Fund Coronavirus Emergency Relief Fund, which provides financial support to economically disadvantaged local families and individuals in need of assistance with rent, utility bills, child care and medical expenses.

The remaining $500,000 will be distributed as additional contribution opportunities emerge. The university is actively pursuing other partner organizations, especially those focused on helping local businesses, and will announce those commitments as additional partners are identified.

In addition to the Princeton Fund for Recovery, the university has been providing relief efforts to the local community in numerous ways. These include, but are not limited to: