New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced April 29 that all state parks would reopen May 2. County parks and golf courses will also be allowed to open at each county’s discretion. Murphy previously signed an executive order April 7 closing all state parks and historic sites.

Residents are expected to follow social distancing guidelines and wear face coverings in situations where social distancing is difficult to maintain.

Murphy said in his daily COVID-19 briefing that parks will be open for passive recreation only—playgrounds, pavilions, visitor centers and restrooms will remain closed. Picnics, organized activities and team sports are prohibited. Parking at each facility will also be capped at 50 percent.

Hamilton Township is on board—municipal parks will reopen along with state facilities May 2, said Mayor Jeff Martin. Playground equipment, dog parks, tennis courts, skate parks and other park common areas will remain closed.