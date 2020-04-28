While theaters wait for the time when audiences can gather again, McCarter Theatre Center in Princeton has been encouraging patrons to connect through McCarter@Home, an online hub for classes, conversations, archival content, curated playlists and recommended programming from its network of connected and commissioned artists.

On Wednesday, April 29 at 4 p.m., fans can tune in to Social Distance in 60 Minutes: Quarantined with Michael Shannon. McCarter’s resident producer Debbie Bisno will host a virtual conversation with the two-time Academy Award and Tony nominated actor who spent stage time at McCarter in Sam Shepherd’s Simpatico, and recently starred on Broadway in the late Terrence McNally’s Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune with Audra McDonald.

Shannon will discuss life in Brooklyn during the Covid-19 crisis and his recent performance narrating Frederick, a puppet rendition of Leo Lionni’s classic children’s tale. Registration is required.

The event will also be streamed live on McCarter’s Facebook page.