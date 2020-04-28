Lambertville-based Imbue Creative has been offering a series of webinars entitled “Brand-Building Workshops For Busy Professionals.” Previously, these workshops were offered only to clients in small group settings, but the firm has opened them up to a wider audience to help businesses care for their brands during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The series covers prospecting, digital marketing and lead generating. Erin Klebaur, director of client success at Imbue Creative, has been helping businesses and organizations create connections with their audiences for more than 15 years. Her background in branding, marketing, creative, and agency operations.

Klebaur has shared a bit of what will be covered in “Digital Marketing: A Crash Course,” scheduled for Thursday, April 30 and Friday, May 8, both at 1 p.m. To register for any of the Imbue webinars, go online to www.imbuecreative.com/workshops. Klebaur can be reached at eklebaur@imbuecreative.com.

Klebaur’s words follow:

You can cost-effectively reach your audiences through targeted digital marketing. You can also waste a lot of time and money if you don’t take a strategic and human approach. You’ve probably heard all of the buzzwords: SEO, SEM, Retargeting, Native Advertising, Social Advertising, Display Advertising, Google Ads, IP Targeting … the list goes on. How do you make sense of it all and make the best decisions for your business or organization?

The truth is that most organizations only need to find a small mix of technology and channels that enable them to connect with their audiences. Here are some tips for figuring out the right mix.

Take stock. First, take stock of the assets that you already have in your marketing toolbox. You have a website for sure, but what else? Social media properties, blog posts, white papers, videos, digital brochures, infographics, and more can all be leveraged to engage with people online.

Now, take a hard look at your buyers—and especially your best prospects. Think about them, the human beings (not just their titles or industries). Remember, digital travels in cyberspace but is still about connecting with real people (even more now!) Ask yourself questions such as: Who is buying right now? Who do I want to buy in the future? How do they consume content? Where are they? Are they actively seeking a solution, or do they need to be made aware that our solution even exists? Are they looking to buy today, or do they need time to educate themselves before they will pick a solution?

Once you’ve answered those questions, go back to your assets and see if they support your prospects in a way that will be meaningful and engaging to them. If not, then you need to create new assets that will.

Take action. Now that you have your best prospects in mind and you’ve considered what you can offer them when they land on your website or interact with you on social media, then you can be more strategic about what tactics to leverage.

Some digital marketing tactics include Search Engine Optimization (SEO), content/video marketing, marketing automation, social media marketing, Pay-Per-Click (PPC) advertising, display advertising (mobile/desktop), native advertising, household IP targeting, retargeting, email marketing.

The bottom line. Be smart about the tactics you use. Let them be informed by thoughtful insights about your current and future buyers.

Mix well. The right mix of traditional and digital can work very well. The wrong mix can be devastating to your budget and timeline. Identifying the right mix is the hardest part and is often changing as new technologies emerge.

That’s why Imbue Creative has developed a free online workshop to help: Digital Marketing, A Crash Course. Visit www.imbuecreative.com/workshops to sign up.