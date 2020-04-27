Gov. Phil Murphy today announced his vision, “The Road Back: Restoring Economic Health Through Public Health” (PDF), to restart New Jersey and put the state on the road to recovery.

Murphy outlined six key principles and benchmarks to guide the process for restoring New Jersey’s economic health by ensuring public health.

“Our priority is to use science, data, and facts to put New Jersey on the road to recovery. In order to restore economic health, we must first promote public health,” Murphy said. “These key principles and metrics are critical for giving New Jerseyans confidence that we will reopen our state with our public health protocols firmly in place and our health care system prepared. Restarting New Jersey’s economy and returning people to work will be done methodically, strategically, and responsibly.”

Murphy’s stay-at-home executive order, which has been in effect since March 21, will remain in effect in its entirety until further notice.

Murphy says the following six principles will guide the process for lifting restrictions and “restoring New Jersey’s economic health through public health”:

1. Demonstrate sustained reductions in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

14-day trend lines showing appreciable and sustained drop in new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and other metrics reflecting decreasing burden of disease;

Hospitals stepping down from functioning under crisis standards of care.

2. Expand testing capacity.

At least double current diagnostic testing capacity; prioritize testing for health care workers, essential personnel, and vulnerable populations; create a flexible testing plan accessible to all residents; expand partnerships with institutions of higher education, private-sector labs, and the federal government; ensure that those who test positive are linked to a health care provider.

3. Implement robust contact tracing.

Recruit and deploy an army of personnel who will identify and follow-up with contacts; leverage technological data and innovative solutions to increase efficiency; coordinate the approach of local and state health officials, which will have a coordinated county/regional component.

4. Secure safe places and resources for isolation and quarantine.

To the greatest extent possible, provide individuals who do test positive in the future with a safe and free place to isolate and protect others from COVID-19; ensure that quarantined contacts are provided supportive services, if needed.

5. Execute a responsible economic restart.

Create the Governor’s Restart and Recovery Commission to advise on the process and recommend responsible and equitable decisions; plan for a methodical and strategic return to work based on level of disease transmission risk and essential classification; continuation of social distancing measures, requirements for face coverings, and work-from-home directions where feasible and appropriate; leverage any available federal funds and programs to support health care, individual, and small business recoveries.

6. Ensure New Jersey’s resiliency.

Learn from the lessons of COVID-19 and prepare for the possibility of a resurgence; ensure hospitals, health care systems, and other health delivery facilities have inventories of personal protective equipment and ventilators; build our own state personal protective equipment and ventilator stockpile; create a playbook for future administrations for the next pandemic.