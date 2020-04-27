Pennington-based Hope Loves Company, a nonprofit organization with the mission of providing educational and emotional support to children and young adults who have seen a loved one battle amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, has created a suite of programs and resources that can be accessed online.

HLC ePals is a digital pen pal program designed to connect children, teens, and young adults who have or had a loved one with ALS, caregivers and loved ones of ALS, and people living with ALS. ePals will be connected with similarly-aged and like-minded participants and each week, they will receive prompts to discuss with their new friends.

A Virtual Group Share, also known as a healing circle, is a peer support group facilitated by grief counselors or mental health professionals. Group shares will be age-appropriate and will take place once a month for two age groups: Hikers, children between 10-12 years old; and Guides, teenagers and young adults 13+.

Hope Loves Company’s stated goal is to provide a safe space for children, teens, and young adults affected by ALS to express their feelings and experiences and to facilitate fun and meaningful conversation between peers.

There will also be Virtual Parent Socials every other month for adults living with ALS, caring for a loved one with ALS, or who have lost a loved one to ALS.

Meet and Greets will take place over Zoom twice a month for approximately an hour each session. Participants will be able to meet other families affected by ALS, share resources, chat, relax and laugh together.

​Because many people are stuck at home right now, Hope Loves Company has set out to provide weekly activities that are focused on health and wellness, art, music and fun. The HLC website and social media will have videos, livestreams, and virtual meetings. Activities include scavenger hunts, sing-a-longs, yoga and story time.

Titusville resident Jodi O’Donnell Ames founded Hope Loves Company in 2012.