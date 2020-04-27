Hamilton Township is offering free surgical masks to residents 60 years old and older.

Those interested can call the Hamilton Township Senior Center at (609) 890-3686 to reserve a mask. The township says those who qualify will be given a date, time and location at which to pick up their masks.

Because supply is limited, the township asks that residents who already have a mask not request another one.

Residents who live in 55-and-over communities should already have received masks through their neighborhood associations.