The German American Kickers of Mercer County have entered into a partnership with Schaechter Sports to bring a European-style youth summer camp to the central New Jersey region.

The Yardville-based GAK is one of the oldest soccer clubs in the state of New Jersey, tracing its history back to the 1930’s. GAK is an official member of New Jersey Youth Soccer and its teams play in the MOSA and EDP leagues.

Schaechter Sports is a youth soccer development academy based in Germany that partners with youth academies, and professional clubs in Germany and affiliates all over the world.

GAK says the main goal of the partnership is for the club to continue to provide high level soccer experience and leverage additional opportunities for players in central New Jersey. Under the terms of the partnership, GAK will receive consultation services, coach training, age appropriate curriculum, and opportunities to travel to Germany to participate in competitive tournaments and training sessions with first division professional Bundesliga clubs.

The partnership allows both organizations to work closely with each other while maintaining their own identity. The initial term of the partnership will be for three years, with the option and intention to grow the partnership and continuously renew thereafter.

The relationship between GAK and Schaechter Sports started with last year’s summer camp. The camp was coached by UEFA-licensed coaches Marcus Becker and David Mueller, who traveled to New Jersey from Germany for two weeks.

Becker is a former professional player, a UEFA “A” licensed coach and former Real Madrid youth academy coach. Mueller is the location manager for Schaechter’s U.S. presence. He is also a UEFA “B” licensed coach and talent identification recruiter, credited with identifying Weston McKennie of the U.S. National Team.

The GAK director of coaching, Vito Galluccio, says that it has been a pleasure to work with David Mueller and Schaechter Sports on this partnership over the last year. “We look forward to building on a very strong relationship,” Galluccio said in a media release. “It seemed like a natural fit, as both organizations have a similar approach and philosophy to youth development. We are very pleased to enter this partnership and help to introduce Schaechter Sports to players throughout the central New Jersey market.”

This year’s camp is scheduled to be offered in early July, although it may be rescheduled to August due to the coronavirus.

“I am excited about working closer with Schaechter Sports because the partnership is consistent with GAKs mission to provide a positive and competitive soccer experience at an affordable price,” says GAK sports chairman, Paul Bette. “This unique program differentiates us from other clubs throughout the entire state and will be a draw for our club.”

The GAK has delayed its spring season and try-outs due to the COVID19 Coronavirus; however, they plan to resume the league and tryouts when it is safe to do so. Try-outs and open soccer skill sessions for boys and girls of all ages will be announced on the club website and will take place at the three fields located on the club grounds in Yardville.