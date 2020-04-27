The average price per gallon for regular gasoline in our area has fallen to the $2 mark, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic, which tracks such data. The average for the State of New Jersey overall is a penny higher.
In Burlington County, the average price is down to $1.94 a gallon. In Middlesex, Somerset and Hunterdon Counties, it is $2.03.
A month ago, a gallon of gas cost $2.25 in the Trenton area on average. One year ago, the cost was $2.96 a gallon.
Nationally, the average price of gas is even lower — $1.77 a gallon, compared to $2.88 a year ago.
The plunging prices reflect lowered demand for petroleum due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The price of crude oil closed at $16.94 on Friday. As of noon today, it was down a further 27% to $12.24.
Today’s Average One Week Ago One Month Ago One Year Ago
National $1.77 $1.81 $2.05 $2.88
New Jersey $2.01 $2.05 $2.22 $2.93
Trenton $2.00 $2.02 $2.25 $2.96
Cape May County $1.99 $2.06 $2.25 $2.91
Burlington $1.94 $1.99 $2.14 $2.87
Middlesex, Somerset,
Hunterdon Counties		 $2.03 $2.06 $2.23 $2.95
Monmouth, Ocean Counties $2.04 $2.07 $2.24 $2.95
Pennsylvania $2.04 $2.08 $2.26 $3.05
New York $2.17 $2.22 $2.36 $2.95

Source: AAA Mid-Atlantic.

 

