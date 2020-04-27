The average price per gallon for regular gasoline in our area has fallen to the $2 mark, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic, which tracks such data. The average for the State of New Jersey overall is a penny higher.
In Burlington County, the average price is down to $1.94 a gallon. In Middlesex, Somerset and Hunterdon Counties, it is $2.03.
A month ago, a gallon of gas cost $2.25 in the Trenton area on average. One year ago, the cost was $2.96 a gallon.
Nationally, the average price of gas is even lower — $1.77 a gallon, compared to $2.88 a year ago.
The plunging prices reflect lowered demand for petroleum due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The price of crude oil closed at $16.94 on Friday. As of noon today, it was down a further 27% to $12.24.
|Today’s Average
|One Week Ago
|One Month Ago
|One Year Ago
|National
|$1.77
|$1.81
|$2.05
|$2.88
|New Jersey
|$2.01
|$2.05
|$2.22
|$2.93
|Trenton
|$2.00
|$2.02
|$2.25
|$2.96
|Cape May County
|$1.99
|$2.06
|$2.25
|$2.91
|Burlington
|$1.94
|$1.99
|$2.14
|$2.87
|Middlesex, Somerset,
Hunterdon Counties
|$2.03
|$2.06
|$2.23
|$2.95
|Monmouth, Ocean Counties
|$2.04
|$2.07
|$2.24
|$2.95
|Pennsylvania
|$2.04
|$2.08
|$2.26
|$3.05
|New York
|$2.17
|$2.22
|$2.36
|$2.95
Source: AAA Mid-Atlantic.