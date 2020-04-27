The average price per gallon for regular gasoline in our area has fallen to the $2 mark, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic, which tracks such data. The average for the State of New Jersey overall is a penny higher.

In Burlington County, the average price is down to $1.94 a gallon. In Middlesex, Somerset and Hunterdon Counties, it is $2.03.

A month ago, a gallon of gas cost $2.25 in the Trenton area on average. One year ago, the cost was $2.96 a gallon.

Nationally, the average price of gas is even lower — $1.77 a gallon, compared to $2.88 a year ago.

The plunging prices reflect lowered demand for petroleum due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The price of crude oil closed at $16.94 on Friday. As of noon today, it was down a further 27% to $12.24.