Today’s Covid-19 update from the New Jersey Department of Health shows Mercer County with 3,433 confirmed cases and 194 Covid-19-related deaths to date.

This is an increase of 842 cases and 72 deaths from a week ago, when Mercer County had 2,591 confirmed cases and 122 deaths.

The county recorded 945 new cases and 69 new deaths the week of April 13 to April 20, and 926 new cases and 34 new deaths the week of April 6 to April 13.

Statewide, there have now been 111,188 confirmed cases of Covid-19, an increase of 22,382 cases since last week. The state recorded 26,956 new cases from April 13-20 and 20,760 from April 6-13.

In terms of fatalities, the state saw 1,667 new deaths attributed to Covid-19 in the past week. From April 13-20, there were 2,027 new deaths reported. From April 6-13, there were 1,257.

Data on hospitalizations and ventilator use statewide also shows some signs for cautious optimism that New Jersey is “flattening the curve” on its rate of infection. The state reports 6,407 Covid-19-related hospitalizations as of last night, the lowest total since April 4.

The number of people on ventilators statewide has also fallen to 1,303 as of yesterday, the lowest count reported since April 5. The total number of patients in critical and intensive care is still higher than early in the month, but down from peak numbers recorded in the middle of the month.

Mercer County aggregates town-by-town data from its 12 municipal health departments. The latest reports on total number of cases are from yesterday:

Trenton: 1,071

Hamilton: 748

East Windsor (393) and Hightstown (99) combined: 492

Ewing: 335

Lawrence: 172

West Windsor: 124

Princeton: 108

Hopewell Township (66), Hopewell Borough (3) and Pennington (9) combined: 78

Robbinsville: 65

Mercer County does not, and has not, report deaths on a town-by-town basis. Hamilton Township reports today on its website that it has had 762 confirmed cases and 53 deaths. Princeton reported its 6th Covid-19-related death yesterday.