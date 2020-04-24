A vehicle collided with a second vehicle, then a house on Dickens Drive in West Windsor, according to a report from the West Windsor Police Department.

Police were called to Edinburg Road at Conover Road/Dickens Drive at 9:21 this morning for a report of a motor vehicle accident.

Police say they have determined that the driver of a 2012 Mercedes Benz GLK, had been had been traveling east on Conover Road and was approaching a stop sign for the intersection of Edinburg Road. They say that another driver, in a 2019 Range Rover Sport, was traveling north on Edinburg Road and was also approaching the intersection of Conover Road/Dickens Drive at about the same time.

According to police, the Mercedes Benz did not stop at the stop sign, and continued into the intersection, where it collided with the Range Rover. The collision sent Range Rover off the roadway, across a side yard where it struck a fence, an air conditioning condensor, and ultimately a house on Dickens Drive before coming to a rest.

The house was occupied at the time of the incident, but no injuries were reported by the occupants. Damage to the dwelling itself is reported to have been minor.

Police say the driver of the Mercedes Benz was transported to RWJ University Hospital Hamilton by West Windsor Division of Fire and Emergency Services with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Range Rover reported minor injuries, and declined to be transported to a hospital.

The driver of the Mercedes Benz has been issued summonses for careless driving and failure to stop at a stop sign by traffic officer Ed McQuade, the lead investigator of this collision.