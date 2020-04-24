While travel is curtailed for most Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic, the New Jersey Division of Travel and Tourism yesterday launched “New Jersey in the House!”, a new digital hub for those who miss the sights, sounds and spirit of New Jersey.

“New Jersey in the House!” incorporates multiplatform components that enable would-be travelers to partake in virtual experiences of the Garden State. Hallmarks of the Web portal include:

The “Ultimate New Jersey” Spotify playlist: Downloadable for free on Spotify, the playlist consists of more than 70 songs from some of the state’s most talented natives, including: Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, Southside Johnny and The Smithereens to Frank Sinatra, Whitney Houston, Queen Latifah and Count Basie, with many more legends rounding out the list.

Video conference backgrounds: While at home, enhance any virtual video meeting with a free, downloadable Garden State background image; select from six iconic New Jersey locales.

Virtual tours: Explore exhibits virtually from some of New Jersey’s most prestigious museums, or participate in educational programming online from state public libraries and attractions, including virtual story time at Adventure Aquarium.

Virtual cooking classes: Learn something new in the kitchen every week from New Jersey’s celebrated chefs, cooks and restaurants, like Tony Baloney’s, which offer virtual cooking lessons on Instagram Live.

Live and daily streams: State attractions, such as Diggerland and Cape May Zoo, are hosting regular livestreams to showcase animals and activities, while more than 40 livestreams along the 130 miles of breathtaking Jersey Shore coastline bring the beach home.

Garden State games: Two branded games, New Jersey Travel Bingo and a state-inspired edition of, “This or That,” are available for sharing via Instagram Stories.