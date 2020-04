Bordentown Regional School District director of facilities Tom Fryc and school maintenance worker Ramses Charles recently delivered more than 20 boxes of gloves, hand sanitizer and safety masks collected by BRSD to the Bordentown Township Police Department.

Fryc says that Chief Brian Pesce and his officers will distribute the items to emergency response members.

Bordentown schools thank all that helped with donations and thanks emergency response members for keeping the community safe.