Hopewell Valley artist Jim Webb has closed his Studio 233 Gallery at the Tomato Factory in Hopewell Borough.

“Sadly, (wife) Barb and I have made the difficult decision to close the Studio 233 Gallery at the Tomato Factory in Hopewell,” Webb writes in a media release. “My studio, however, is still going strong! I will continue designing and making my signature lamp collections, and, as time allows, take on commissions and develop new projects.”

Webb notes that closing the gallery means he have more than the usual number of ready-to-ship lamps on hand. Also available is work from a number of artists who have exhibited works in the gallery in the past 18 months, including Erin Wilson, textiles; Kari Lonning, basketry; Richard Speedy, photography, and Jerry Bennet, ceramics.

The lamps and other work available for immediate shipment are in a variety of sizes, shapes and colors. Some items are on sale. Phone: (609)466-2064.