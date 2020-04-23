On April 22, Schino Property Management, which owns Chestnut Village Apartments (200 E. Chestnut St., Bordentown) as well as 5 other local multifamily properties, worked together to prepare and distribute “safety care packages” to residents (over 130 households).

The care packages included surgical masks, gloves and hand sanitizer. The Schino team says it wore masks, gloves, and other protective equipment while preparing the packages.

All items supplied were procured through a chemical supply and janitorial supply warehouse and not purchased from any local grocery stores, or consumer stores in effort to not effect supply to our local community.

Vincent Schino of Schino Property Management says he will be working on similar donations and efforts for local municipalities. “It is our hope that the best way to move forward is to face adversity head on and always look out for your neighbor/community,” he says. “The health of our valued residents and staff remains paramount and the most important factor of our business.”