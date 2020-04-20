Mercer Eats!

Since the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, we at Community News have been putting together what has to be the largest single resource for food and dining news in New Jersey’s capital region — our guide to restaurants, markets, breweries and shops that are open during the crisis and providing delicious goods and much needed services.

To help get the word out about these restaurants, we have launched a new Facebook page, called Mercer Eats. Like us today to get daily updates about the local food and dining scene added into your Facebook feed. We keep our eye out for local food and dining news to share with our followers.

We are updating the Facebook page and our website — this website — with news every day. We also update the existing listings whenever we hear news. In fact, just today we reached 250 total listings, covering not just Mercer County but also the surrounding area, and we expect to have many more in the coming days and weeks.

We welcome your news as well. There are obviously way more than 250 restaurants in our coverage area. And since there are no other reliable, regional resources for this information, we are researching everything ourselves on the web, on the phone and on Facebook.

So send email to news@communitynews.org day and night, whether you are a restaurateur or just someone who has the scoop on where to get a scoop of ice cream, fresh roasted coffee or fried rice. Or if you have feedback or ideas, we are happy to hear them. Thanks for reading and thanks for following Mercer Eats!