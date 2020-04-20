Twenty long-term facilities in Mercer County have reported a total of 440 cases of Covid-19 and 49 deaths, according to data released by the New Jersey Department of Health today. The state began providing facility-by-facility information Friday.
Hardest hit by the coronavirus crisis are Bear Creek Assisted Living in West Windsor, with 37 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 8 deaths, and Water’s Edge Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Trenton, with 73 cases and 9 deaths. See complete chart below.
Overall, the state reports that there have been 2,591 positive test results for Covid-19 and 122 deaths in Mercer County. Statewide there have now been a reported 88,806 total cases and 4,377 deaths.
Mercer County also reports local case counts by municipality. The latest information there is from April 18, lagging several days behind state data.
Trenton now has 614 reported cases, the most in Mercer, followed by Hamilton with 459, East Windsor with 291 and Ewing with 223. Pennington has also seen a small spike in recent days, with reported cases rising from 3 on Wednesday to 10 on Saturday.
On its website, Hamilton has reported data through today that includes 558 cases and 35 deaths. Hamilton also reports 170 recoveries. Mercer County does not provide recovery data for all towns in the county.
The state’s report shows that 14 people in Hamilton have died in long-term-care facilities from Covid-19-related causes.
|Facility Name
|Municipality
|Covid cases confirmed
|Total Number of Covid Deaths
|Acorn Glen
|Princeton
|7
|0
|Artis Senior Living Princeton Junction
|West Windsor
|19
|1
|Atrium Post Acute Care in Hamilton
|Hamilton
|11
|1
|Bear Creek Assisted Living
|West Windsor
|37
|8
|Brandywine Living at Pennington
|Pennington
|7
|0
|CareOne Hamilton
|Hamilton
|11
|0
|Clover Meadows Healthcare and Rehab Center
|Lawrence
|25
|6
|Greenwood House
|Ewing Township
|25
|4
|Hamilton Continuing Care
|Hamilton
|36
|6
|Hamilton Grove
|Hamilton
|16
|2
|Homestead at Hamilton
|Hamilton
|4
|0
|Meadow Lakes East Windsor
|East Windsor
|16
|2
|Mercerville Center
|Hamilton
|48
|5
|Preferred Care at Mercer
|Ewing
|42
|2
|Princeton Care Center
|Princeton
|14
|3
|Providence Nursing and Rehab
|Trenton
|21
|0
|Rose Hill Assisted Living
|Robbinsville
|4
|0
|St Lawrence Rehab Center
|Lawrence
|12
|0
|St. Josephs Morris Hall
|Lawrence
|12
|0
|Water’s Edge Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
|Trenton
|73
|9
source: State of New Jersey