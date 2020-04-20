Twenty long-term facilities in Mercer County have reported a total of 440 cases of Covid-19 and 49 deaths, according to data released by the New Jersey Department of Health today. The state began providing facility-by-facility information Friday.

Hardest hit by the coronavirus crisis are Bear Creek Assisted Living in West Windsor, with 37 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 8 deaths, and Water’s Edge Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Trenton, with 73 cases and 9 deaths. See complete chart below.

Overall, the state reports that there have been 2,591 positive test results for Covid-19 and 122 deaths in Mercer County. Statewide there have now been a reported 88,806 total cases and 4,377 deaths.

Mercer County also reports local case counts by municipality. The latest information there is from April 18, lagging several days behind state data.

Trenton now has 614 reported cases, the most in Mercer, followed by Hamilton with 459, East Windsor with 291 and Ewing with 223. Pennington has also seen a small spike in recent days, with reported cases rising from 3 on Wednesday to 10 on Saturday.

On its website, Hamilton has reported data through today that includes 558 cases and 35 deaths. Hamilton also reports 170 recoveries. Mercer County does not provide recovery data for all towns in the county.

The state’s report shows that 14 people in Hamilton have died in long-term-care facilities from Covid-19-related causes.

Facility Name Municipality Covid cases confirmed Total Number of Covid Deaths Acorn Glen Princeton 7 0 Artis Senior Living Princeton Junction West Windsor 19 1 Atrium Post Acute Care in Hamilton Hamilton 11 1 Bear Creek Assisted Living West Windsor 37 8 Brandywine Living at Pennington Pennington 7 0 CareOne Hamilton Hamilton 11 0 Clover Meadows Healthcare and Rehab Center Lawrence 25 6 Greenwood House Ewing Township 25 4 Hamilton Continuing Care Hamilton 36 6 Hamilton Grove Hamilton 16 2 Homestead at Hamilton Hamilton 4 0 Meadow Lakes East Windsor East Windsor 16 2 Mercerville Center Hamilton 48 5 Preferred Care at Mercer Ewing 42 2 Princeton Care Center Princeton 14 3 Providence Nursing and Rehab Trenton 21 0 Rose Hill Assisted Living Robbinsville 4 0 St Lawrence Rehab Center Lawrence 12 0 St. Josephs Morris Hall Lawrence 12 0 Water’s Edge Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center Trenton 73 9

source: State of New Jersey