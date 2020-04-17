For more than a century, whenever someone knocks on our shelter’s door, we just ask two questions: What’s your name? and Are you hungry?

Then, over a shared meal, we help someone to determine what’s next.

Our relationship begins with respect, honor and compassion.

Last year, 1,302 individuals had a safe place to sleep in our shelter 40,773 times, and they shared 82,548 warm meals.

In addition, 88 people, on a daily average, receive counseling, vocational development and job placements through our Residential Behavioral Health Program.

Meanwhile, 45 people are no longer homeless because The Mission owns and rents an apartment complex and four homes.

And, while closed because of the pandemic, we operate a vibrant Thrift Store, where up to 100 shoppers each day come to purchase low-cost clothing and household goods.

Behind each of those numbers is a personal story. Here is how Waverly describes his experience at The Mission:

“When I knocked on The Mission’s door a year ago, I had nothing to my name. Just the clothes on my back. All I could say was, ‘I’m homeless. And I need help.’ And they took me in, gave me a warm meal, some new clothes, and, most importantly, they gave me hope and encouragement. Then they showed me where I could take a shower. If I close my eyes, I can still feel that warm water rushing over me. It felt like it was washing away so much.”

Three months ago, Waverly completed our recovery program. He’s been attending self-help meetings, getting counseling, living in a one of our permanent supportive houses, and had a full time job – until six weeks ago when he was laid off because of the pandemic.

He wasn’t working long enough to collect unemployment. So what’s next for him? He just rebuilt his life. And now, he’s afraid that everything is lost. How can we help him stay safe, focused and hopeful until this pandemic passes?

Do we believe in someone like Waverly? Even when he starts to doubt himself and lose all hope?

We chose to believe so.

That’s why we’re here.

* * *

Being here for those who are most vulnerable has presented daunting challenges during this pandemic.

In just a few short weeks, we needed to dramatically alter the entire operation of The Mission, creating best possible practices to safely feed those who are hungry, house those who are homeless, and provide opportunities for those seeking recovery.

Advice has been sought from experts, as decisions have been carefully considered, then made, and implemented on a dime.

For instance, we had to move some our tenants to a new temporary location so that we could create a separate wing in The Shelter to keep our most vulnerable homeless clients safe. This complicated move was only able to occur because of our close partnership with HomeFront, and the accelerated authorization from the Department of Community Affairs.

We also implemented a comprehensive telehealth program — with over 225 appointments each week — so that those who are recovering can continue their progress by having virtual appointments with our in-house professional counseling staff, as well as counseling sessions with our licensed partner providers, and medical appointments with the Henry J. Austin Health Center, a federally qualified health clinic.

To create these and other necessary changes, our additional expenses have increased by just shy of $160,000 since the beginning of March. And they continue to grow at that rate.

Meanwhile, we had to cancel our only annual fundraising event, which traditionally raises $60,000.

Those are just some of the facts, decisions and concerns that face us each day.

Meanwhile, with all of the precautions we are taking, what is in the forefront of our hearts and minds is a deep concern for the health and safety of the 300 vulnerable clients and our staff who serve with compassion and dedication.

What could be next?

Due to the economic hardships that are impacting those who have recently lost their jobs, and the safety net already beyond capacity, we need to prepare for a possibly huge increase in the number of homeless people who will be needing our shelter, as well as those who will be seeking recovery.

That’s why we’re here.

In the face of immense uncertainty — knowing that for those we serve there are no other options – we try everything possible.

And with the enduring belief that, somehow, the best always comes out in those who truly care for others, we carry on.

You can make a real difference.

If you are in a position to help, your donation will immediately provide food, housing and opportunities for those in need during these unprecedented times.

To donate, just click here or call me at (609) 695-1436, Ext. 101.

At the end of the day, when you look into the eyes of someone who is struggling, I ask you to see their pain. And I also ask you to see their potential.

Mary Gay Abbott-Young is CEO of The Rescue Mission of Trenton.