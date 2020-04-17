New Jersey’s Department of Environmental Protection, Board of Public Utilities, and Economic Development Authority released a strategic funding plan April 17 for investing an estimated $80 million each year in environmentally focused programs.

The funds will come from the state’s auction proceeds from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a cap-and-trade pact among northeastern states dedicated to reducing greenhouse gas emissions from the electricity generating sector.

In addition, funds from the RGGI auctions will be heavily dedicated to projects that will benefit the state’s environmental justice communities.

To help achieve Gov. Phil Murphy’s goal of achieving 100% clean energy by 2050, the RGGI Strategic Funding Plan emphasizes the goal of electrifying New Jersey’s transportation sector, with a focus on projects that will benefit communities that historically have borne disproportionate burdens of air pollution. The state believes projects developed under the plan will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, leverage funding and stimulate financial opportunities and job creation, improve air quality, and enhance natural resources such as coastal wetlands and forests that sequester carbon emissions, according to a press release.

New Jersey formally rejoined RGGI this year, after two years of reentry negotiations and rulemaking. In March, the state participated in its first quarterly carbon dioxide allowance auction since rejoining, realizing more than $20 million in proceeds. As required by the state’s Global Warming Response Act, the EDA will be responsible for allocating 60 percent of the auction proceeds to qualified projects, and the DEP and BPU will each be responsible for allocating 20 percent.

Fossil fuel power plants are a significant contributor of carbon dioxide, the primary cause of climate change. RGGI is a cooperative, market-based cap-and-trade program consisting of states in the Northeast that provides incentives to generators of electricity to reduce emissions of carbon dioxide through investments in clean technologies. RGGI holds quarterly auctions of emission credits, proceeds of which states then use to fund projects that advance climate change mitigation goals.

Other RGGI states are Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island and Vermont.

The RGGI Strategic Funding Plan released April 17 guides how the proceeds from this and future auctions over the next three years will be spent, under four broad initiative areas:

Catalyzing Clean, Equitable Transportation: All three agencies will work on projects that spur clean and equitable transportation by accelerating the transition to electric transportation throughout the state, with a heavy focus on projects that help environmental justice communities.

Promoting Blue Carbon in Coastal Areas: New Jersey’s coastal ecosystems are particularly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, including sea level rise. The DEP is responsible for funding initiatives that will protect and enhance ecosystems such as salt marshes, tidal wetlands and seagrass beds, which are particularly important in the fight against climate change. Blue carbon is the carbon stored by the soils and plants in these marine systems. These ecosystems also create resilience by creating buffers that help protect communities from storms and flooding.

Enhancing Forests and Urban Forests: The DEP also will focus on projects that restore and improve the health of forests, including urban and community forests. Forests play a critical role in the carbon cycle, serving as a stock of sequestered carbon and continually removing and storing additional carbon from the atmosphere. Additionally, urban and community forests provide shade and reduce the need for energy produced for air conditioning.

Establishing a New Jersey Green Bank: The EDA will establish a Green Bank to leverage funding and stimulate financial opportunities in New Jersey’s clean energy innovation economy. Consistent with the Plan’s overall environmental justice objectives, a substantial focus of a New Jersey Green Bank will be improving capital access for those who have traditionally had more difficulty in accessing the benefits of participation in the green economy. In addition to driving new investments and creating new jobs, Green Bank financing mechanisms will accelerate the deployment of clean energy and drive the evolution of the grid and energy infrastructure to be more flexible, resilient, and cost-effective. For example, a Green Bank could support projects such as rooftop solar in low-income areas or energy efficiency retrofits for smaller main street businesses. A Green Bank will also give priority to those projects that provide training and create high-quality jobs for New Jerseyans seeking to benefit from the state’s clean energy transition.

These initiative areas reflect the mandates of the Global Warming Solutions Act, extensive public feedback collected during the 2018 RGGI rulemaking as well as feedback from a public scoping process. The state received valuable input from diverse stakeholders including municipalities, unions, environmental groups, environmental justice advocates, transportation planners, the energy sector and resource conservation groups.

As one of his first actions upon taking office, Gov. Murphy signed Executive Order No. 7, directing New Jersey to re-enter RGGI and take actions to address climate change, with an emphasis on projects benefiting environmental justice communities. The administration has since taken numerous actions to address carbon pollution and to make the state more resilient to climate change, including the development of a Statewide Climate Change Resilience Strategy to be publicly released later this year.