Aunt Chubby’s Luncheonette has opened an outdoor, free food pantry, located on the side patio of the restaurant on Railroad Place in Hopewell Borough.

The pantry, filled with donations from members of the community, is part of HVRSD’s mobile pantry project, and is now open to the public.

Those who wish to donate are asked to make sure all canned and boxed food contributions have valid expiration dates before taking items to Aunt Chubby’s to put into the pantry.

Anyone who is in need of any items from the pantry cupboard is welcome to visit and take what they need.

For more information on the Hopewell Valley Mobile Food Pantry, including how to receive services, how to donate food, and how to volunteer to help, click here.