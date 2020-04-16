The West Windsor Arts Council is offering online classes starting on Sunday, April 26.

The council decided to offer its series of Spring 2020 classes via Zoom due to the temporary closure of the arts center due to the ongoing pandemic.

The Arts Council piloted the program by holding its Spring Break Camp online, said Kirsten Sanford, education manager of the arts center.

“It’s been going great. Parents and kids both appreciate having structured activity while the kids are out of school this week, and it gave us a chance to adjust to teaching on Zoom,” she said. “Thanks to our teaching artists thinking through all the variables, such as making sure everyone had the right supplies and alternatives, the transition was pretty seamless.”

Adult classes and workshops being offered include: Doodling Meet-Up, Chinese Brush Painting, Brilliant Watercolors, Digital Photo Studio and Art of Oil Painting

Youth classes and workshops include: Broadway Singing, Comic Book Studio, Creative Crafting, Take a Bow: Acting, Art of Color, and Digital Illustration

To ensure a secure online experience, every Zoom class is password protected.

“Of course we look forward to being back in the arts center, and seeing our students in person, but we needed to find the best way to engage with our community in meaningful, educational and personally fulfilling ways,” said Aylin Green, executive director.

A limited number of scholarships are available for the classes for all ages. For more information, contact Sanford at kirsten@westwindsorarts.org or call (609)716-1931.