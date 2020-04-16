Hunterdon County’s Unionville Vineyards is donating all profits from sales of Dry Riesling in the months of April and May to support front line healthcare workers in the battle against COVID-19. The winery will purchase lunches and other requested items for the nurses and doctors tending to COVID cases at hospitals across the region.

“It’s important to let our healthcare professionals know that they have support from their communities outside the hospital walls,” said John Cifelli, the winery’s general manager. “They’re caring for the friends and family members of the region’s residents, often without proper protective equipment and doing so for long hours under physical and emotional duress. Donating a meal or sending a care package is a meaningful gesture we can make to remind them that all of New Jersey stands with them.”

After announcing the campaign on social media in early April, the campaign raised over $1,500 in the first week. The winery made its first contribution to healthcare workers April 8. Each meal donation will use a different restaurant.

Unionville’s wines are available online or over the phone at (908) 788-0400, ext. 2. Residents of New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and New York receive free shipping on purchases of six or more bottles. Contactless pickup at the winery’s parking lot at 9 Rocktown Road in East Amwell is available seven days a week, from noon to 5 p.m. Orders can also be picked up at Unionville’s wine bar at Ferry Market, 32 South Main Street in New Hope, Pennsylvania, Thursday to Sunday noon to 7 p.m.

Unionville Vineyards produces wines from 47 acres of vineyard planted at sites in Ringoes, Hopewell, and Princeton.