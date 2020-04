Last update April 16 at 3:39 p.m.

Mercer Eats! Gov. Phil Murphy has ordered all restaurants in the state to close for dine-in service due to the Covid-19 crisis. Restaurants are permitted to offer food for pickup and delivery between the hours of 5 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily.

We have gathered the latest information on area restaurants, including contact info, pickup and delivery options, specials and more. Check in now and check back any time you are hungry and looking to support a local restaurant.

Things are constantly evolving. We will update this article as often as we are able, but some things may be out of date by the time you read them. Send us your local restaurant news: news@communitynews.org. And follow us on Facebook.

Hamilton

Amari’s Pizzeria & Restaurant

3440 S. Broad St., Hamilton NJ 08610

Phone: 609-585-1200

Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Curbside pickup, Delivery

Specials: Posted to Facebook.

Aryana Kabab and Grill (Facebook)

335 Route 33, Hamilton NJ 08619

Phone: 609-528-0141

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pickup, Delivery

Blend Bar & Bistro (beer menu)

911 Route 33, Hamilton NJ 08690

Phone: 609-245-8887 (accepting orders by text)

Hours: Closed Monday-Tuesday; open Wed-Sunday 4 to 8 p.m.

Pick-up, delivery (DoorDash)

Beer (including growlers to go), wine, spirits

Specials: Posted to Facebook.

Brookwood Cafe (Facebook)

Temporarily closed (March 31)

3133 Quakerbridge Road, Hamilton NJ 08619

Phone: 609-890-2120

Brothers Pizza

871 Route 33, Hamilton NJ 08690

Phone: 609-586-2797

Hours: Closed Monday-Tuesday; Open Wednesday-Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Curbside pick-up, Delivery (DoorDash)

Specials: Posted to Facebook.

Chicken Holiday

1066 White Horse Ave., Hamilton NJ 08610

Phone: 609-585-4855

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pickup only

Classic Sub Shop

1164 Route 33, Hamilton NJ 08690

Pay by Phone: 609-631-0404

Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Pickup table outside restaurant; Delivery (DoorDash, UberEats, Grubhub)

Specials: Accepting donations to feed at-risk and elderly and staff at RWJ Hospital (see Facebook).

Cracker Barrel

825 Marketplace Blvd., Hamilton NJ 08691

Phone: 609-581-5462

Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pickup only

Specials: Posted to Facebook including family meal baskets

Dairy Queen of Hamilton

634 Arena Drive, Hamilton NJ 08610

Phone: 609-888-1003

Hours: Noon to 8 p.m.

Walk-up window

Dairy Queen

200 Marketplace Blvd., Hamilton NJ 08690

Phone: 609-581-2722

Hours: Noon to 8 p.m.

Pickup (drive-through)

DeLorenzo’s Pizza (Facebook)

147 Sloan Ave., Hamilton NJ 08619

Phone: 609-393-2952

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pickup, Delivery (Grubhub)

Specials (valid as of March 18): All purchased gift cards will be discounted 20%. Order two large pies and receive one large salad (mixed or Caesar) for free.

Donuts Time Cafe (Facebook)

1280 Route 33, Hamilton NJ 08690

Phone: 609-838-7976

Hours: Tuesday-Sunday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Pickup, Delivery (Grubhub, DoorDash)

Fame Restaurant (Facebook)

Temporarily closed (March 23)

1070 White Horse Ave., Hamilton NJ 08610

Phone: 609-585-1372

Flaming Grill and Supreme Buffet

Temporarily closed

1051 Whitehorse Mercerville Road, Hamilton NJ 08610

Phone: 609-438-9888

First n Ten Sports Pub (Facebook)

1961 Hamilton Ave., Hamilton NJ 08619

Phone: 609-587-1028

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pickup only

Great Wall

45 George Dye Road, Hamilton NJ 08690

Phone: 609-584-8866

Hours: 3 to 8 p.m.

Pickup only

Hamilton Tap and Grill

Temporarily closed (March 19)

557 U.S. Route 130, Hamilton NJ 08691

Phone: 609-905-0925

Jeppy’s Gourmet Pizza Shop (Facebook)

448 Whitehorse Mercerville Road, Hamilton NJ 08610

Phone: 609-585-2288

Hours: Call for info

Pickup, Delivery

Jersey Mike’s Subs (Facebook)

950 Route 33, Hamilton NJ 08690

Phone: 609-587-6606

Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pickup, Delivery via phone or Jersey Mike’s app; Delivery via Grubhub.

Joey’s Pizza of Hamilton (Facebook)

1201 Whitehorse Mercerville Road, Hamilton NJ 08619

Phone: 609-585-3500

Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Pickup, Delivery

JoJo’s Tavern (Facebook)

2677 Nottingham Way, Hamilton NJ 08619

Phone: 609-586-2678

Hours: Wednesday-Saturday 1 to 8 p.m.

Limited menu

Curbside pickup.

Killarney’s Publick House

1644 Whitehorse Mercerville Road, Hamilton NJ 08619

Phone: 609-586-1166

Hours: Noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday

Pickup, Delivery (DoorDash)

Packaged alcoholic goods available for pickup

Specials: Posted to Facebook.

Mamma Giacomina’s

2611 Whitehorse Hamilton Sq. Road, Hamilton NJ 08690

Phone: 609-245-2525

Hours: Tuesday-Sunday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pickup only

Specials: Posted to Facebook.

Mamma Rosa’s Restaurant (Facebook)

572 Klockner Road, Hamilton NJ 08619

Phone: 609-588-5454

Hours: Lunch and dinner until 8 p.m.

Pickup, Delivery

Mannino’s 3

2235 Route 33, Hamilton NJ 08690

Phone: 609-890-3344

Hours: Tuesday through Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. (March 24)

Curbside pickup, Delivery

Specials: Posted to Facebook.

Mexico Lindo Restaurante (Facebook)

1848 S. Broad St., Hamilton NJ 08610

Phone: 609-392-0789

Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Mexican Mariachi Grill (Facebook)

3100 Quakerbridge Road, Hamilton NJ 08691

Phone: 609-588-5929

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pickup, Delivery

My Quate Authentic Mexican Cuisine

731 Route 33, Hamilton NJ 08619

Phone: 609-890-0110

Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Pickup only

Padrino’s Bistro and Italian Steakhouse

2452 Kuser Road, Hamilton NJ 08690

Phone: 609-587-7575

Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pickup, Delivery

Specials: $15 dinner menu.

Palermo’s of Hamilton (Facebook)

Temporarily closed (April 13)

310 Klockner Ave., Mercerville NJ 08619

Phone: 609-838-7979

Pete’s Steakhouse Tavern (Facebook)

523 White Horse Ave., Hamilton NJ 08610

Phone: 609-585-8008

Hours: Call restaurant for hours

Curbside pickup

Pikilia Greek Taverna aka Pi Pita Pizza (Facebook)

3815 Crosswicks Hamilton Square Road, Hamilton NJ 08691

Phone: 609-438-9941

Hours: Tuesday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pickup, Delivery (DoorDash, Grubhub)

Rossi’s Bar and Grill (Facebook)

Temporarily closed (March 16)

2110 Whitehorse Mercerville Road, Hamilton NJ 08619

Phone: 609-890-2004

Scotto & Crimani Pizza (Facebook)

15 Sunnybrae Blvd., Yardville NJ 08620

Pay by Phone: 609-585-9800

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pickup, Delivery (Grubhub)

Settimo7Cielo (Facebook)

Temporarily closed

2445 Kuser Road, Hamilton NJ 08690

Phone: 609-890-0777

The Simple Greek (Facebook)

Temporarily closed (March 19)

957 Route 33, Hamilton NJ 08690

Phone: 609-890-4976

Smoothie King (Facebook)

3100 Quakerbridge Road, Hamilton NJ 08619

Phone: 609-838-7292

Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday; Saturday open at 8 a.m., Sunday at 9

Pickup only

South Olden BBQ (Facebook)

Temporarily closed (March 16)

2217 S. Olden Ave., Hamilton NJ 08610

Phone: 609-245-2322

Spigola Vino E Cucina (Facebook)

Temporarily closed (March 16)

3817 Crosswicks Hamilton Square Road, Hamilton NJ 08691

Phone: 609-585-5255

The Stone Terrace by John Henry’s

Temporarily closed

2275 Kuser Road, Hamilton NJ 08690

Phone: 609-581-8855

Email: info@thestoneterrace.com

Sun Lok Garden (Facebook)

Temporarily closed (March 21); moving a few doors down in Dover Plaza

5 Sunnybrae Blvd., Yardville NJ 08620

Phone: 609-585-0520

Szechuan House (Facebook)

2022 Nottingham Way, Hamilton NJ 08619

Phone: 609-890-7600

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pickup

Uno Pizzeria & Grill (beer menu)

225 Sloan Ave., Hamilton 08619

Phone: 609-894-0864

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pickup, Delivery (local, DoorDash, UberEat, Grubhub)

Draft beer in growlers and crowlers, bottled beer, bottled wine

Specials: Posted to Facebook.

Villaggio Iccara

104 Yardville Allentown Road, Yardville NJ 08520

Phone: 609-585-6668

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Curbside pickup, Delivery

Wine to go from Old York Cellars

Specials: Posted to Facebook.

Vincent’s Pizza (Facebook)

2617 Nottingham Way, Hamilton NJ 08619

Phone: 609-587-9256

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pickup, Delivery

Wildflowers Too

255 Route 156, Yardville NJ 08620

Phone: 609-585-5483

Hours: Monday-Thursday 3 to 8 p.m.

Curbside pickup

Including beer, wine, liquor. Filling growlers (bring your own)

Specials: Posted to Facebook.

Lawrence

Acacia Restaurant

2637 Main St., Lawrence NJ 08648

Phone: 609-895-9885

Hours: Wednesday-Sunday 3:30 to 8 p.m.

Pickup, Delivery

Specials: menus regularly posted to Facebook

Café du Pain (Facebook)

2495 Brunswick Pike (U.S. 1), Lawrence NJ 08648

Phone: 609-323-7555

Hours: Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Curbside pickup; order online by 11 a.m. the day before

Captain Paul’s Firehouse Dogs (Facebook)

2230 Princeton Pike, Lawrence NJ 08648

Phone: 609-323-7253

Hours: Monday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pickup only

Chambers Walk Cafe and Catering (Facebook)

2667 Main St., Lawrence NJ 08648

Phone: 609-896-5995

Hours: Thursday to Saturday 3 to 7 p.m.

Pickup, Delivery (Grubhub)

China Chef (Facebook)

Temporarily closed (March 24)

160 Lawrenceville Pennington Road #2, Lawrence NJ 08648

Phone: 609-895-1818

Chuckles by Candela

160 Lawrenceville Pennington Road, Lawrence NJ 08648

Phone: 609-895-6660

Curbside pickup, Delivery (Grubhub, Slice)

Specials: Posted daily to Pete Candela’s Facebook page

Dominic’s Pizza

1961 Brunswick Pike, Lawrence NJ 08648

Phone: 609-695-5577

Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Enzo’s La Piccola Cucina

1906 Princeton Ave., Lawrence NJ 08648

Phone: 609-396-9868

Hours: 2 to 7:30 p.m., start taking orders at 11 a.m.

Pickup, Delivery

Specials: Posted to Facebook

Fedelo’s Pizzeria & Italian Ristorante

1241 Lawrence Road, Lawrence NJ 08648

Phone: 609-406-1818

Hours: Sunday-Wednesday 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Thursday-Saturday 5:30 a.m. to 3 a.m.

Curbside pickup, Delivery

Specials: Posted to Facebook.

Fedora Bistro & Cafe

2633 Main St., Lawrence NJ 08648

Pay by phone: (609) 895-0844

Hours: 10 a.m to 8 p.m.

Curbside pick-up, Delivery

Specials: Posted to Facebook. See website for coupons.

Franklin Corner Deli

177 Franklin Corner Road, Lawrence NJ 08648

Phone: 609-896-1848

Hours: 5:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pickup, Delivery (Grubhub)

The Gingered Peach

2 Gordon Ave., Lawrence NJ 08648

Phone: 609-896-5848

Hours: See Facebook for hours.

Curbside pickup

La Taqueria (Facebook)

1143 Lawrence Road (Route 206), Lawrence NJ 08648

Phone: 609-882-2273

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pickup only

Leonardo’s

2021 Brunswick Ave. (U. S. 1), Lawrence NJ 08648

Phone: 609-396-4466

Hours: 2 to 6 p.m.

Curbside pickup

Specials: Posted to Facebook

Meatheadz (Facebook)

Temporarily closed (April 12), proposed re-open date of April 20

2653 Brunswick Pike (U.S. 1), Lawrence NJ 08648

Phone: 609-583-4292

Hours: Open every day at 11 a.m. Close Monday-Thursday at 8 p.m., Friday-Saturday at 10 p.m., Sunday at 6 p.m.

Pickup, Delivery (Grubhub, DoorDash)

Michael’s Restaurant

2991 Brunswick Ave. (U.S. 1), Lawrence NJ 08648

Phone: 609-530-1681

Hours: 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Pickup, Delivery (Grubhub)

Palace of Asia (Facebook)

540 Lawrence Square Blvd. S., Lawrence NJ 08648

Phone: 609-689-1500

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (last order taken 7:30 p.m.)

Pickup, Delivery

Route 1 Diner and Restaurant (Facebook)

2009 Brunswick Ave. (U. S. 1), Lawrence NJ 08648

Phone: 609-392-3500

Hours: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Pickup, Delivery (UberEats, DoorDash, Grubhub)

Udo’s Bagels

160 Lawrenceville Pennington Road, Suite 18, Lawrence NJ 08648

Phone: 609-896-1616

Hours: Monday-Friday 6 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Saturday 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Curbside pickup

Specials: Posted to Facebook. A customer has created a GoFundMe page.

Varsity Pizza and Subs

1296 Lawrenceville Road, Lawrence NJ 08648

Phone: 609-882-4100

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pickup, Delivery

Specials: posted on Facebook

Vidalia Restaurant

21 Phillips Ave., Lawrence NJ 08648

Phone: 609-896-4444

Hours: Tuesday-Sunday 3 to 7:30 p.m.

Curbside pickup, Delivery (DoorDash, Grubhub)

Specials: posted often to Facebook

WildFlour Bakery Cafe (Facebook)

2691 Main St., Lawrenceville NJ 08648

Phone: 609-620-1100

Hours: Wednesdays 8 to 11 a.m.

Pickup

Accepting orders on website all week long

Ewing

Barbara’s Hungarian Food

1400 Parkway Ave., Ewing NJ 08628

Phone: 609-882-5500

Hours: See Facebook for hours and specials

Pickup only

Blooming Grove Inn

Temporarily closed as of March 19

234 W. Upper Ferry Road, Ewing NJ 08628

Phone: 609-882-1150

Specials: Restaurant is still selling gift cards.

Cafe Seventy-Two

72 W. Upper Ferry Road, Ewing NJ 08628

Phone: 609-882-0087

Hours: 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Curbside pickup, Delivery (DoorDash)

Specials: Posted to Facebook.

Cattani Catering and Kitchen

Phone: 609-323-7190

Hours: Tuesday-Friday noon to 7 p.m., Saturday noon to 5 p.m.

Curbside pickup

Specials: posted to Facebook

Chuck’s Big Time BBQ

1980 N. Olden Ave., Ewing NJ 08618

Phone: 609-882-2140

Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pick-up, Delivery

Erini Restaurant (Facebook)

Temporarily closed (March 16)

1140 River Road, Ewing NJ 08628

Phone: 609-882-0303

Firkin Tavern

1400 Parkway Ave., Ewing NJ 08628

Phone: 609-771-0100

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pickup, Delivery

Including beer and wine

Specials: Posted to Facebook.

King’s Pizzarama (Facebook)

299 Ewingville Road, Ewing NJ 08638

Phone: 609-882-3042

Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pick-up, Delivery

Mamma Flora’s Trattoria

1750 N. Olden Ave, Ewing, NJ 08638

Phone: 609-434-1188

Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Curbside pickup, Delivery

Specials: Posted to Facebook.

Marsilio’s Kitchen (Facebook)

Temporarily closed (March 16)

71 W. Upper Ferry Road, Ewing NJ 08628

Phone: 609-882-8300

The restaurant is supporting Meals on Wheels during the crisis. More information here.

Mikonos (Facebook)

50 Scotch Road, Ewing NJ 08628

Phone: 609-883-9333

Hours: Monday, Wednesday 11 am. to 6 p.m.; Thursday-Saturday 11 to 8; Sunday 4 to 8. Closed Tuesday

Pickup

New York Bagel & Deli

1097 Parkway Ave., Ewing NJ 08628

Phone: 609-882-0078

Hours: 5 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Pick-up only

Primo Hoagies (Facebook)

238 Scotch Road, Ewing NJ 08628

Phone: 609-406-9000

Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pickup, Delivery

Red Star Pizza 3 (Facebook)

608 Bear Tavern Road, Ewing NJ 08528

Phone: 609-406-1600

Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pick-up, Delivery

Revere Restaurant

802 River Road, Ewing NJ 08628

Phone: 609-882-6365

Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Curbside pickup, Delivery (UberEats)

Specials: Posted to Facebook.

River Horse Brewing Company (brewery – no food) (Facebook)

2 Graphics Drive, Ewing NJ 08628

Phone: 609-397-7776

Hours: Thursday-Saturday 4-8

Curbside pickup and delivery of packaged beer

Sal Deforte’s Ristorante (Facebook)

1400 Parkway Ave., Ewing NJ 08628

Phone: 609-406-0123

Hours: 4 to 7 p.m.

Pickup only

Salerno’s III (Facebook)

1292 Lower Ferry Road, Ewing NJ 08628

Pay by phone: (609) 833-0700

Hours: Wednesday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Curbside pick-up, Delivery

Special Pizza City (Facebook)

1597 N. Olden Ave. Ext., Ewing NJ 08638

Phone: 609-393-0330

Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pick-up, Delivery

Villa Rosa Ristorante and Pizzeria (Facebook)

41 Scotch Rd, Ewing NJ 08628

Phone: 609-882-6841

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pickup, Delivery

Where’s the Food? (Facebook)

Temporarily closed (March 15)

1543 Parkway Ave., Ewing NJ 08628

Phone: 609-882-5100

West Windsor

Aljon’s Pizza & Restaurant (Facebook)

64 Princeton Hightstown Road, Princeton Junction NJ 08550

Phone: 609-799-4915

Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Curbside pickup, Delivery (DoorDash, Grubhub)

Asian Bistro (Facebook)

31 Station Drive, Princeton Junction NJ 08550

Phone: 609-378-5412

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pickup, Delivery (Grubhub, DoorDash, Postmates)

The Bagel Hole

64 Princeton Hightstown Road, Princeton Junction NJ 08550

Phone: 609-275-8977

Hours: 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Pickup only

Brother’s Pizza

948 Alexander Road, Princeton Junction NJ 08550

Phone: 609-275-5575

Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Curbside pickup

Capuano Ristorante (Facebook)

217 Clarksville Road, West Windsor NJ 08550

Phone: 609-897-0091

Hours: Mon-Fri 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Sat-Sun 4 to 9 p.m.

Pick-up and Delivery

Chipotle (Facebook)

3522 U.S. Route 1, Princeton NJ 08540

Online orders only

Hours: 10:45 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pickup only

Classico Tomato Pie (Facebook)

358 Princeton Hightstown Road, West Windsor NJ 08550

Phone: 609-750-1234

Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Curbside pickup, Delivery

Crown of India Cafe (Facebook)

217 Clarksville Road, West Windsor NJ 08550

Phone: 609-785-5581

Hours: 4 to 8 p.m.

Pickup, Delivery

First Wok (Facebook)

295 Princeton Hightstown Road, West Windsor NJ 08550

Phone: 609-716-8323

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Curbside pickup, Delivery (DoorDash)

Hot Wok

217 Clarksville Road, West Windsor NJ 08550

Phone: 609-716-8983

Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 8:15 p.m.

Curbside pickup, Delivery (DoorDash)

Masa Sushi (Facebook)

Closed until March 31

415 Nassau Park Blvd., Princeton NJ 08540

Phone: 609-520-8883

Email: masa8restaurant@hotmail.com

PJ’s Pancake House II (Facebook)

64 Princeton Hightstown Road, Princeton Junction NJ 08550

Phone: 609-799-0688

Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Curbside pickup, Delivery (DoorDash)

Terakawa Ramen (Facebook)

Temporarily closed (April 6)

64 Princeton Hightstown Road, Princeton Junction NJ 08550

Phone: 609-799-6688

ZAC’s Burger (Facebook)

Temporarily closed (March 21)

64 Princeton Hightstown Road, Princeton Junction NJ 08550

Phone: 609-269-9066

Hopewell Valley

Antimo’s Italian Kitchen Trattoria and Pizzeria (Facebook)

52 E. Broad St., Hopewell NJ 08525

Phone: 609-466-3333

Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Curbside pickup

Aunt Chubby’s Luncheonette (Facebook)

1 Railroad Place, Hopewell NJ 08525

Phone: 609-466-1974

Hours: Thursday-Friday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Curbside pickup, Delivery (Hopewell Borough only)

Specials: also selling groceries on website

Blue Bottle Cafe

101 E. Broad St., Hopewell NJ 08525

Phone: 609-333-1710

Hours: See Facebook for hours and menus (there are rules for ordering)

Curbside pickup only

Bonne Assiette (Facebook)

23 W. Delaware Ave., Pennington NJ 08534

Phone: 609-737-7174

Hours: 12 to 5 p.m., Starting March 31 Tuesday – Saturday, 3 to 6 p.m.

Curbside pickup, Delivery (minimum $10 order).

Boro Bean

9 E. Broad St., Hopewell NJ 08525

Phone: 609-466-6681

Hours: 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pickup only

Specials: Posted to Facebook

Brick Farm Tavern (Facebook)

Reopened after brief closure(March 27)

130 Hopewell Rocky Hill Road, Hopewell NJ 08525

Pay by phone: 609-333-9200

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 4 to 8 p.m. (last order taken 7:30 p.m.)

Pickup only

Including beer and wine (bottles and cans only)

Cheng’s Kitchen

Temporarily closed

15 Route 31, Pennington NJ 08534

Phone: 609-737-0889

Cugino’s Italian Market

147 W. Delaware Ave., Pennington NJ 08534

Phone: 609-730-4100

Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pickup and delivery (Doordash)

Specials: Menus and specials posted to Facebook.

Emily’s Cafe and Catering (Facebook)

Temporarily closed (March 22) but will be open on Easter for catering orders. Pre-order by phone or email emilyscafe.catering@verizon.net.

9 N. Main St., Pennington NJ 08534

Phone: 609-730-1010

Entrata

9 E. Broad St., Hopewell NJ 08525

Phone: 609-333-9900

Hours: Tuesday through Saturday 2 to 8 p.m. Taking orders starting at noon.

Pick-up only

Specials: Posted to Facebook.

Hopewell Valley Bistro and Inn (Facebook)

Temporarily closed (March 16)

15 E. Broad St., Hopewell NJ 08525

Phone: 609-466-9889

Still selling gift cards (see website)

Marco’s Pizzeria (Facebook)

2580 Pennington Road, Pennington NJ 08534

Phone: 609-737-0072

Hours: Monday through Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pickup and Delivery (GrubHub, Menufy, Slice)

Mizuki Asian Bistro (Facebook)

Temporarily closed (March 20)

800B Denow Road, Pennington NJ 08534

Phone: 609-737-6900

New Happy Wok (Facebook)

Temporarily closed

25 Route 31, Pennington NJ 08534

Phone: 609-737-1190

Nomad Pizza (Facebook)

10 E. Broad St., Hopewell NJ 08525

Phone: 609-466-6623

Hours: Tuesday through Sunday 4 to 8 p.m.

Pick-up only

Specials: Limited menu.

Osteria Procaccini Pennington (Facebook)

7 Tree Farm Road, Pennington NJ 08534

Phone: 609-303-0625

Hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 4 to 8 p.m.

Curbside pickup

The Peasant Grill

84 E. Broad St., Hopewell NJ 08525

Phone: 609-466-7500

Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Pickup only

Specials: Daily menu posted to Facebook.

Pennington Bagel (Facebook)

Pennington Shopping Center, 25 Route 31 S., Pennington NJ 08534

Phone: 609-737-8990

Hours: Tuesday through Sunday 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Curbside pickup and Delivery

Pennington Pizza (Facebook)

15 Route 31, Pennington NJ 08534

Phone: 609-737-9240

Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pickup and Delivery (Slice)

Piccolo Trattoria

800 Denow Road, Pennington NJ 08534

Phone: 609-737-9050

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Curbside pickup, Delivery

Also selling meat and seafood (see Facebook)

Pru Thai (Facebook)

9 Route 31 N., Pennington NJ 08534

Phone: 609-737-2111

Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Curbside pickup

The Referend Bier Blendery (Brewery) (Facebook)

1595 Reed Road, Unit 2, Pennington NJ 08534

Phone: 609-474-0443

Hours: Saturday and Sunday 3 to 6 p.m.

Pickup, Delivery (statewide)

Sourland Mountain Spirits (distillery) (Facebook)

130 Hopewell Rocky Hill Road, Hopewell NJ 08525

Pay by Phone: 609-333-8575

Hours: Noon to 8 p.m.

Bar closed; bottles available for local delivery. Purchase online or by phone.

Sumo Sushi

12 S. Main St., Pennington NJ 08534

Phone: 609-737-8788

Hours: 4 to 8 p.m.

Curbside pickup, Delivery (DoorDash)

Specials: 10% off online ordering (see Facebook for details).

TJ’S Pennington (Facebook)

Temporarily closed (March 16)

25 Route 31 S., Pennington NJ 08534

Phone: 609-770-6497

Tomatello’s Latin Cuisine

21 E. Broad St., Hopewell NJ 08525

Phone: 609-466-0001

Hours: Monday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Specials: Posted to Facebook

Uncle Ed’s Creamery (Facebook)

155 W. Delaware Ave., Pennington NJ 08534

Phone: 609-818-0100

Hours: 4 to 7 p.m.

Curbside pickup only

Vito’s Pizza (Facebook)

2 N. Main St., Pennington NJ 08534

Phone: 609-737-8520

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pickup and Delivery

Villa Francesco’s (Facebook)

21 Route 31 N., Pennington NJ 08534

Phone: 609-730-0681

Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pickup and Delivery

Wildflowers (Facebook)

2572 Route 31, Pennington NJ 08534

Phone: 609-737-2392

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pickup and Delivery (Postmates)

Princeton

The Alchemist and Barrister (Facebook)

28 Witherspoon St., Princeton NJ 08540

Phone: 609-924-5555

Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Curbside pickup only

Including beer growlers (bring your own growler)

The Bagel Nook (Facebook)

301 N. Harrison St., Princeton NJ 08540

Phone: 609-356-0370

Hours: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Curbside pickup, Delivery (Doordash, Grubhub, Uber Eats)

The Bent Spoon (Facebook)

35 Palmer Square W., Princeton NJ 08540

Phone: 609-924-2368

Hours: 1 to 5 p.m.

Backdoor pickup. See website for ordering details.

The Blue Bears Special Meals (Facebook)

301 N. Harrison St., Princeton NJ 08540

Phone: 609-454-3049

Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Takeout only. Orders can be placed online or by phone.

Blue Point Grill (Facebook)

258 Nassau St., Princeton NJ 08540

Phone: 609-921-1211

Hours: 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Curbside pickup.

Specials: Limited menu.

Chez Alice (Facebook)

Temporarily closed for repairs (March 23)

5 Palmer Sq. W., Princeton NJ 08540

Phone: 609-921-6760

Specials: Still accepting cake orders for pickup.

Chopt (Facebook)

301 N. Harrison St. #25, Princeton NJ 08540

Phone: 609-356-0035

Hours: Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Curbside pickup, Delivery (DoorDash). Order online or through app.

Conte’s Pizza and Bar (menu) (Facebook)

339 Witherspoon St., Princeton NJ 08540

Phone: 609-921-8041

Hours: Until 8 p.m.

Pick-up only

Cross Culture (Facebook)

301 N. Harrison St., Princeton NJ 08540

Phone: 609-688-9400

Hours: Tuesday-Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Takeout only.

Efes Mediterranean Grill (Facebook)

235 Nassau St., Unit B, Princeton NJ 08540

Phone: 609-683-1220

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Takeout, Delivery (Grubhub, Eat Street, EZ Cater)

Elite Five Sushi & Grill (Facebook)

277 Witherspoon St., Princeton NJ 08540

Phone: 609-252-0698

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Halo Pub (Facebook)

9 Hulfish St., Princeton NJ 08540

Phone: 609-921-1710

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pickup.

Specials: Limited selections of milk and drinks available.

Hoagie Haven (Facebook)

242 Nassau St., Princeton, NJ 08540

Phone: 609-921-7723

Pickup only.

La Mezzaluna (Facebook)

Temporarily closed (March 20)

25 Witherspoon St., Princeton, NJ 08540

Phone: 609-688-8515

Jammin’ Crepes (Facebook)

20 Nassau St., Princeton, NJ 08540

Phone: 609-924-5387

Hours: Tuesday-Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Curbside pickup.

Jules Thin Crust Pizza (Facebook)

18 Witherspoon St., Princeton, NJ 08540

Phone: 609-759-0082

Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Pickup, Delivery.

Kristine’s (Facebook)

Temporarily closed (March 25)

51 Witherspoon St., Princeton NJ 08540

Phone: 609-924-3339

LiLLiPiES Bakery (Facebook)

301 N. Harrison St., Princeton, NJ 08540

Phone: 609-423-22100

Hours: Tuesday-Sunday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Pickup, parking lot delivery. Actual delivery Tuesdays and Thursdays

Mediterra (Facebook)

Temporarily closed

29 Hulfish St., Princeton NJ 08540

Phone: 609-252-9680

Specials: Still selling gift cards on website

The Meeting House (Facebook)

277 Witherspoon St., Princeton NJ 08540

Phone: 609-436-7891

Hours: Tuesday-Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Pickup, Delivery.

Including beer and wine

Nino’s Pizza Star (Facebook)

301 N. Harrison St. #19, Princeton NJ 08540

Phone: 609-921-7422

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pickup, Delivery.

Nomad Pizza (Facebook)

301 N. Harrison St., Princeton NJ 08540

Phone: 609-285-5187

Hours: Tuesday-Sunday noon to 8 p.m.

Pickup only

Olives (Facebook)

22 Witherspoon St., Princeton NJ 08540

Phone: 609-921-1569

Hours: Monday-Saturday 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Sunday 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Pickup, Delivery.

The Pho Spot (Facebook)

Temporarily closed (March 25)

301 N. Harrison St., Princeton NJ 08540

Phone: 609-356-0064

Pizza Den (Facebook)

242 ½ Nassau St., Princeton NJ 08540

Phone: 609-683-8900

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pickup, Delivery

PJ’s Pancake House (Facebook)

154 Nassau St., Princeton NJ 08540

Phone: 609-924-1353

Curbside pickup

Playa Bowls (Facebook)

10 Hulfish St., Palmer Square E., Princeton NJ 08540

Phone: 609-252-9100

Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pickup, Delivery (DoorDash, UberEats, Grubhub)

Princeton Pi (Facebook)

84 Nassau St., Princeton NJ 08540

Phone: 609-924-5515

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pickup, Delivery

Princeton Soup and Sandwich

30 Palmer Square E., Princeton NJ 08540

Phone: 609-497-0008

Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Curbside pickup, Delivery

Specials: Soups of the day posted daily to Facebook.

Roots Ocean Prime (Facebook)

Temporarily closed (March 23)

98 University Place, Princeton NJ 08540

Phone: 609-772-4934

Say Cheez Cafe (Facebook)

183D Nassau St., Princeton NJ 08540

Phone: 609-924-2454

Hours: 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Curbside or back lot pickup, Delivery

Small Bites by Local Greek (Facebook)

20 Nassau St., Princeton NJ 08540

Phone: 609-279-1455

Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Curbside pickup, Delivery (Grubhub, DoorDash)

Surf Taco (Facebook)

Temporarily closed (March 18)

301 N. Harrison St., Princeton NJ 08540

Phone: 609-356-0323

Tacoria (Facebook)

110 Nassau St. Princeton NJ 08540

Phone: 609-423-2119

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pickup, Delivery (Grubhub, DoorDash, UberEats)

Teresa Caffe (Facebook)

Temporarily closed

23 Palmer Square E., Princeton NJ 08540

Phone: 609-921-1974

Specials: Still selling gift cards on website

Terra Momo Bread Company (Facebook)

Temporarily closed

74 Witherspoon St., Princeton NJ 08540

Phone: 609-688-0188

Trattoria Procaccini (Facebook)

354 Nassau St. Princeton NJ 08540

Phone: 609-683-9700

Hours: Tuesday-Sunday 4 to 8 p.m.

Pickup, Delivery

Triumph Brewing Company

138 Nassau St., Princeton NJ 08540

Phone: 609-924-7855

Hours: Noon to 6 p.m.

Curbside pickup including beer.

Specials: Abbreviated “pandemic menu” (see Facebook)

Tortuga’s Mexican Village (Facebook)

41 Leigh Ave., Princeton NJ 08540

Phone: 609-924-5143

Hours: 4 to 8 p.m.

Pickup, Delivery (DoorDash)

Winberie’s Restaurant and Bar (Facebook)

Temporarily closed (March 24)

1 Palmer Square E., Princeton NJ 08540

Phone: 609-921-0700

Witherspoon Grill (Facebook)

Temporarily closed (March 25)

57 Witherspoon St., Princeton NJ 08540

Phone: 609-924-6011

Hours: 4 to 7:30 p.m.

Curbside pickup

Robbinsville

Bagels and Cream (Facebook)

1051 Washington Blvd., Robbinsville NJ 08691

Phone: 609-426-4414

Hours: 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pickup, Delivery (DoorDash, Grubhub, UberEats)

Country Gardens Farm Market

42 Robbinsville Edinburg Road, Robbinsville NJ 08691

Phone: 609-259-1221

Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (5 p.m. Sunday)

Pickup only

Specials: Regularly updating stock on Facebook

Daphne’s Diner and Catering

2350 Route 33, Robbinsville NJ 08691

Phone: 609-208-3104

Specials: Posted to Facebook

DeLorenzo’s Tomato Pies (Facebook)

2350 Route 33, Robbinsville NJ 08691

Phone: 609-341-8480

Hours: Tuesday – Sunday, 12 to 8 p.m. Order online or by phone.

Pickup

Dolce and Clemente’s Italian Gourmet Market

2 N. Commerce Square, Robbinsville NJ 08691

Phone: 609-259-0072

Hours: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Curbside pickup only

Specials: daily specials posted to Facebook

Friendly’s (Facebook)

1031 Washington Blvd., Robbinsville NJ 08691

Phone: 609-426-9203

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pickup, Delivery (DoorDash)

LoLa Restaurant (Facebook)

1240 U.S. Route 130, Robbinsville NJ 08691

Phone: 609-448-0020

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pickup, Delivery

Massimo’s Cucina

1035 Washington Blvd., Robbinsville NJ 08691

Phone: 609-448-2288

Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pickup, Delivery

Specials: Posted to Facebook.

Papa’s Tomato Pies (Facebook)

19 Robbinsville Allentown Road, Robbinsville NJ 08691

Phone: 609-208-0006

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pickup, Delivery

Rusert’s Deli and Liquor (Facebook)

35 Robbinsville Allentown Road, Robbinsville NJ 08691

Phone: 609-259-7900

Hours: 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Curbside pickup

Shrimp King (Facebook)

1111 US. Route 130, Robbinsville NJ 08691

Phone: 609-259-3006

Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pickup

Taco Rito (menu)

2346 Route 33, Robbinsville NJ 08691

Phone: 609-259-2020

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pickup, Delivery

Villa Barone (Facebook)

38 Robbinsville Allentown Road, Robbinsville NJ 08691

Phone: 609-259-0000

Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pickup, Delivery

Yummy Sushi (Facebook)

2350 Route 33, Robbinsville NJ 08691

Phone: 609-259-8388

Hours: Noon to 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Pickup, Delivery

East Windsor and Hightstown

Americana Kitchen and Bar (Facebook)

359 U.S. Highway 130, East Windsor NJ 08520

Phone: 609-448-4477

Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Pickup, Delivery

Including daily outdoor grocery market and bottled wine for sale

Baguette Bistro (Facebook)

319 U.S. Route 130, East Windsor NJ 08520

Phone: 609-490-0839

Hours: Tuesday-Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Curbside pickup (cash only), Delivery (DoorDash, UberEats)

City Streets Bar and Grill (Facebook)

510 U.S. Route 130, East Windsor NJ 08520

Phone: 609-426-9400

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pickup only

Including bottled beer and wine

The Hightstown Diner (Facebook)

151 Mercer St., Hightstown NJ 08520

Phone: 609-443-4600

Hours: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pickup, Delivery

Taco Rito (Facebook)

110 S. Main St., Hightstown NJ 08520

Phone: 609-469-3524

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pickup, Delivery (DoorDash, Grubhub, Ubereats)

Tavern on the Lake (Facebook)

Temporarily closed (March 16)

101 N. Main St., Hightstown NJ 08520

Phone: 609-426-6345

Trenton

Blue Danube Restaurant (Facebook)

538 Adeline St., Trenton, NJ 08611

Phone: 609-393-6133

Hours: Tuesday-Friday 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday 2 to 8 p.m.

Curbside pickup, Delivery

Beer and wine available

Finca Cafe (Facebook)

Temporarily closed (March 20)

862 S. Broad St., Trenton NJ 08611

Phone: 609-571-9211

La Parrilla Steak House (Facebook)

1007 Hamilton Ave., Trenton NJ 08629

Phone: 989-1912

Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (delivery starting at 9 a.m.

Pickup, Delivery

1911 Smoke House Barbeque (Facebook)

11 W. Front St., Trenton NJ 08608

Phone: 609-695-1911

Hours: Wednesday-Sunday noon to 8 p.m.

Curbside pickup, Delivery

Including beer, wine, spirits

Trenton Social

Temporarily closed (March 15)

449 S. Broad St., Trenton NJ 08611

Phone: 609-989-7777

Allentown

La Piazza Ristorante

11 Church St., Allentown NJ 08501

Phone: 609-208-0640

Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pick-up, Delivery (within 3 mile radius; $10 minimum order)

Specials: Posted to Facebook

DiMattias Restaurant (Facebook)

1 N. Main St., Allentown NJ 08501

Phone: 609-259-9128

Hours: Tuesday through Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m.

Pickup only

The Moth Coffeehouse (Facebook)

Temporarily closed (March 16)

42 S. Main St., Allentown NJ 08501

Phone: 609-208-3900

The Pork Roll Store (meat shop) (Facebook)

1251 Yardville Allentown Road, Allentown NJ 08501

Phone: 609-259-6335

Hours: Open Thursday-Sunday

Stonebridge Bagels & Deli (Facebook)

1278 Yardville Allentown Road, Allentown NJ 08501

Phone: 609-738-3222

Hours: Monday-Friday 6:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pickup only

Woody’s Towne Cafe (Facebook)

27 S. Main St., Allentown NJ 08501

Phone: 609-257-5722

Hours: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Bordentown/Fieldsboro

Angie’s Luncheonette (Facebook)

Temporarily closed

15 Park St., Bordentown NJ 08505

Phone: 609-298-1923

Bordentown Bagels (Facebook)

5 Mission Road, Bordentown NJ 08505

Phone: 609-291-8150

Hours: Monday-Friday 5 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 5 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Curbside pickup

The Cool Cricket

216 4th St., Fieldsboro NJ 08505

Phone: 609-291-9110

Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pickup, Delivery

Including pickup beer and wine

Specials: Posted to Facebook.

HOB Tavern

146 2nd St., Bordentown NJ 08505

Phone: 609-291-7020

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pickup, Delivery (delivery for City of Bordentown only)

Including beer and wine

Specials: Posted to Facebook.

Jesters Cafe

233 Farnsworth Ave., Bordentown NJ 08505

Phone: 609-298-9963

Hours: Tuesday to Saturday 11 to 8 p.m.

Curbside pickup

Specials: Posted to Facebook.

Jimmy’s American Grill (Facebook)

Temporarily closed as of March 16

140 U.S. Route 130, Bordentown NJ 08505

Phone: 609-291-0200

La Galleria Restaurant (Facebook)

310 Ward Ave., Suite 3, Bordentown NJ 08505

Phone: 609-291-1980

Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pickup, Delivery

Mangia Brick Oven Pizza and Grill (Facebook)

262 Dunns Mill Road, Bordentown NJ 08505

Phone: 609-298-7499

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Pickup, Delivery (Grubhub, DoorDash, Slice)

Specials: Get $60 in value for every $50 in gift cards purchased

Marcello’s Coal Fired Restaurant/Pizza (Facebook)

206 Farnsworth Ave., Bordentown NJ 08505

Phone: 609-298-8360

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pickup, Delivery (within 10-mile radius)

Specials: Free tray of pasta with any large pizza order.

Mario and Franks II

231 4th St., Fieldsboro NJ 08505

Phone: 609-324-2737

Hours: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Pickup, Delivery

Specials: Posted to Facebook.

Mastoris Restaurant (Facebook)

144 U.S. Route 130, Bordentown NJ 08505

Phone: 609-298-4650

Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Special pickup menu available. Bakery open (incl. cheese and cinnamon bread).

Curbside pickup, Delivery (Grubhub, DoorDash).

Old Town Pub (Facebook)

Temporarily closed

135 Farnsworth Ave., Bordentown NJ 08505

Phone: 609-291-9232

Palermo’s Restaurant and Pizza (Facebook)

674 U.S. Route 206, Bordentown NJ 08505

Phone: 609-298-6771

Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pickup, Delivery

Specials: Call to buy a Palermo’s T-shirt and support the restaurant.

Properly Fueled (Facebook)

Phone: 609-424-0036

Hours: until 3 p.m.

Pick-up, Delivery (Grubhub)

Specials: Every customer that orders this week will receive a free 8oz cup of our winter elixir. This drink composed of elderberry, rosehips, orange, cinnamon, and hibiscus tea.

Rosario’s Pizza (Facebook)

248 U.S. Route 130, Bordentown NJ 08505

Phone: 609-298-1335

Hours: Monday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday noon to 8 p.m.

Pickup, Delivery (5-mile radius)

Russ Ayres Famous Hotdogs (Facebook)

680 U. S. Route 206, Bordentown NJ 08505

Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pickup only

Sfizio Pizza

1032 U.S. Route 206, Bordentown NJ 08505

Phone: 609-291-0303

Hours: Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sundays noon to 8 p.m.

Pickup, Delivery (local, Grubhub, Slice)

Specials: Posted to Facebook.

Tindall Road Brewing Company (brewery) (Facebook)

Temporarily closed

102 Farnsworth Ave., Bordentown NJ 08505

Email: tindallroadbrewery@gmail.com

Toscano Ristorante and Steak House (Facebook)

Temporarily closed (as of March 22)

136 Farnsworth Ave., Bordentown NJ 08505

Phone: 609-291-0291

Town & Country Diner (Facebook)

Temporarily closed (March 17)

Phone: 609-298-1711

Email: info@townandcountrydiner.com

Under the Moon Cafe (Facebook)

Temporarily closed (March 16)

210 Farnsworth Ave., Bordentown NJ 08505

Phone: 609-291-8301

Villa Mannino Ristorante

73 U.S. Route 130, Bordentown NJ 08620

Phone: 609-298-9000

Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pickup, Delivery (DoorDash)

Specials: Posted to Facebook.

Wisdom Diner (Facebook)

1024 U.S. Route 206, Bordentown NJ 08505

Phone: 609-298-3205

Hours: 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Curbside pickup, Delivery (5-mile radius, $20 minimum)

Chesterfield

The Chesterfield Inn (Facebook)

633 Chesterfield Arneytown Road, Chesterfield NJ 08515

Phone: 609-298-1917

Hours: Wednesday-Sunday 1 to 8 p.m.

Pickup, Delivery

Old York Country Club Restaurant

Temporarily closed (March 22)

228 Old York Road, Chesterfield NJ 08515

Phone: 609-298-3322, Ext. 124

Osteria Procaccini Crosswicks (Facebook)

2 Crosswicks Chesterfield Road, Crosswicks NJ 08515

Phone: 609-291-5525

Hours: Tuesday-Sunday 4 to 8 p.m.

Curbside pickup

Plainsboro

Aljon’s Pizza & Restaurant

660 Plainsboro Road, Plainsboro NJ 08536

Phone: 609-275-1117

Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Delivery

Crown of India (Facebook)

660 Plainsboro Road, Plainsboro NJ 08536

Phone: 609-275-5707

Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Pickup, Delivery (UberEats, DoorDash, Grubhub, Beyond Menus)

Romeo’s Restaurant & Pizza (Facebook)

10 Schalks Crossing Road, Plainsboro NJ 08536

Phone: 609-799-4554

Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Curbside pickup, Delivery

Kingston

Eno Terra (Facebook)

Temporarily closed

4484 Route 27, Kingston NJ 08528

Phone: 609-497-1777

Specials: Can still buy gift cards on website