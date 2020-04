Dr. Lindsey Sternberg Pierce, formerly of Pennington, 1995 graduate of Princeton Day School, first NJISAA scholar-athlete at PDS, Athletic Hall of Fame recipient 2005, Trenton Times Defensive player of the Year 1995 (lax), Gold P recipient, a Trenton Times “All 1990’s Best Lax Players of the Decade,” is seen here in and out of her Hazmat suit testing for COVID-19 for Kaiser Permanente in San Francisco.