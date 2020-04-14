A 39-year-old Trenton man has been charged with in the shooting death of Quamierah Massey earlier this month.

Quasim Hallett was taken into custody this morning in Delaware by members of the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force, said Mercer County prosecutor Angelo Onofri.

He is charged with one count of murder and multiple weapons offenses. He was also charged with aggravated assault for pointing a firearm at another victim and terroristic threats for threatening to kill an additional victim. He will remain in custody in Delaware pending extradition.

The charges are the result of an investigation by the Mercer County Homicide Task Force.

On Sunday, April 5, 2020, at approximately 7:05 p.m., Trenton police investigated a report of shots fired in the 100 block of Hoffman Avenue.

Several calls came in reporting someone was shot in the head at the location and Shot Spotter gunshot detection technology showed that one round had been fired in the area.

Officers arrived at the scene and located the victim, 24-year-old Quamierah Massey, who had suffered a gunshot wound to the head. She was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead the next day.