In response to the COVID-19 outbreak in New Jersey, the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) has extended the annual reporting deadlines for businesses that received tax credits through the Grow New Jersey, Economic Redevelopment and Growth, and Urban Transit Hub programs. Under the extension, annual reports will be due 90 days after the NJEDA notifies businesses that the restrictions imposed by Gov. Phil Murphy’s Executive Order 107 are no longer in effect.

Under existing rules for the Grow NJ and HUB programs, award recipients must submit an annual report 120 days after the end of the relevant tax period. Failure to timely submit this report results in forfeiture of the tax credit for that tax period. Similarly, residential and mixed-use parking ERG approval letters require an annual report for a developer’s tax period within 120 days after the end of the tax period. Failure to timely submit this report results in the forfeiture of the tax credits for that tax period.

Due to the extenuating circumstances arising from the restrictions EO 107 places on businesses, the NJEDA shall extend the 120-day reporting requirement for 2019 annual reports due during the time period in which the EO 107 restrictions are in place to 90 days after the NJEDA notifies businesses such restrictions are no longer in effect.

For more information about New Jersey’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak, go online to the state’s website.