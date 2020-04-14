Mercer County Community College Board of Trustees has approved a 20 percent reduction in tuition for all summer 2020 classes.

The move comes as a way to help students and their families under financial strain due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We know the COVID crisis has hit families hard, and it is our responsibility to help so that our students do not delay or defer their education,” said MCCC president Jianping Wang. “We want our students to stay on track on their path to academic success, and ready to join the workforce as soon as this health crisis is over.”

MCCC moved to remote operations on March 13 following Gov. Phil Murphy’s declaration of a public health emergency, and as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on, has made the decision to deliver summer classes via remote platforms. The summer semesters at MCCC have either a 12-week term, or two eight-week terms. Classes begin on May 18, and June 30 for the later-starting eight-week term.

“MCCC was already one of the most affordable options for a college education in the region, but with the reduction to $162.65 a credit hour for in-county and a 20 percent reduction for out-of-county and out-of-state residents, it will be one of the lowest in New Jersey,” said a news release.

“Affordability and accessibility have always been our goals at Mercer County Community College, and at no time has that been more important than now,” said Mark Matzen, chairman of the MCCC Board of Trustees. “When we emerge from this pandemic, we will do so with our eyes on the future, never having lost sight of the needs of our students.”

Registration for summer 2020 terms is now open at Mercer County Community College, with registration, counseling, and advising all available either online or via remote platforms. More information is available at www.mccc.edu/enroll.