Erin Penders, a sophomore at the Pennington School and resident of Lawrence Township, recently held a food drive to help those struggling during these difficult times.

With help from her family and friends, she was able to donate $1,500 worth of food to the Trenton Area Soup Kitchen. The items were delivered on Friday.

The Trenton Area Soup Kitchen is a nonprofit organization that feeds the hungry in the Trenton area and offers programs to encourage self-sufficiency and improve the quality of life of its patrons. Even during the coronavirus pandemic, they continue to provide meals for those in need. Anyone interested in contributing can click here.

Trenton resident Dan Fatton has also organized a fundraiser for TASK on Facebook. For more information about that, click here.

