Robbinsville Police arrested a Hamilton Township man April 11 after he allegedly coughed at officers during a drunk driving arrest.

Authorities said that Miles Costabile, 21, was found to be intoxicated after an accident where he drove his car off the road and crashed into a fence.

While being processed at police headquarters, he allegedly coughed at officers and stated that he had COVID-19, said a news release from the state Attorney General’s Office.

Costabile was charged with second-degree terroristic threats and DWI.

“The vast majority of New Jerseyans are doing the right thing by following the emergency orders. As for the few violators, we will continue to hold them accountable with strong enforcement efforts,” state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said.

Violations of the governor’s emergency orders regarding the COVID-19 crisis constitute a disorderly persons offense carrying a potential sentence of up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000. However, violators can potentially face criminal charges including second, third, and fourth degree indictable offenses.

Costabile’s charge of making terroristic threats during a state of emergency carries a sentence of five to 10 years in state prison and a fine of up to $150,000, if convicted.

Third-degree charges carry a sentence of three to five years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000, while fourth-degree charges carry a sentence of up to 18 months in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

Grewal asks that anyone who sees someone violating the governor’s emergency orders in their town to contact their local police department or report it at covid19.nj.gov/violation.