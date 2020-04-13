HomeFront has reimagined its annual Rock & Roll for Hope 5K and 1 mile Run/Walk as a new, virtual event: HomeFront’s VIRTUAL Run/Walk for Hope 10K-5K-1 mile- Dog Walk.

The event will still be held Sunday, June 7, with a Facebook Live kick off at 9 a.m. HomeFront has also added some other features to the event to make it feel communal, even though it will be virtual.

HomeFront is a nonprofit agency with the mission to end homelessness in Central New Jersey by harnessing the caring, resources and expertise of the community.

HomeFront says that all proceeds from the virtual event will benefit HomeFront’s year-round Joy, Hopes and Dreams children’s enrichment, tutoring, and mentoring programs, which benefit more than 400 local children in need per year.



Click here by June 3 to register.