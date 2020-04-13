HomeFront has reimagined its annual Rock & Roll for Hope 5K and 1 mile Run/Walk as a new, virtual event: HomeFront’s VIRTUAL Run/Walk for Hope 10K-5K-1 mile- Dog Walk.
The event will still be held Sunday, June 7, with a Facebook Live kick off at 9 a.m. HomeFront has also added some other features to the event to make it feel communal, even though it will be virtual.
HomeFront is a nonprofit agency with the mission to end homelessness in Central New Jersey by harnessing the caring, resources and expertise of the community.
HomeFront says that all proceeds from the virtual event will benefit HomeFront’s year-round Joy, Hopes and Dreams children’s enrichment, tutoring, and mentoring programs, which benefit more than 400 local children in need per year.
Click here by June 3 to register.
HomeFront’s VIRTUAL Run/Walk for Hope will be a communal event:
– Participants can tune in to the Facebook Live kick off at 9 a.m. on June 7
– People can post on HomeFront’s Facebook Event that they are coming, and invite others to join them by sharing. Start of Join a VIRTUAL team.
– Everyone is invited to download a playlist made by local bands who want to support HomeFront.
– Participants will receive bibs by email that say “I’m VIRTUALLY at the HomeFront Run/Walk for Hope” so others they pass will know they are out supporting local children in need.
– Participants can post a picture of themselves finishing (and their time, if they want) to the Facebook event.
– There will be prizes for the largest virtual team and largest fundraisers.