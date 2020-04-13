Mercer County has 1,646 people who have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes Covid-19, and 53 residents of the capital county have died from Covid-19-related causes, according to the State of New Jersey’s latest daily report.

Across the state of New Jersey, 61,850 people have now tested positive for the virus, and 2,350 have died, according to the state. Six counties have each seen more than 5,000 cases reported so far: Bergen (9,784 positive test results, 453 Deaths), Hudson (7,469 and 226), Essex (7,410 and 428), Union (6,180 and 209), Middlesex (5,693 and 193) and Passaic (5,590 and 131).

New Jersey had reported 1,567 cases and 50 deaths in Mercer County yesterday.

Mercer County collects and reports data on positive test results for each of its 12 municipalities. The data lags behind the state reporting and also varies slightly from what the state reports, because municipal health departments and the state do not receive their information in perfect sync.

As of April 11, Trenton had reported the most positive cases, with 365. Hamilton was second with 320, and East Windsor third with 228. Pennington, which had briefly been reporting 5 total cases, has revised its total count to 2.

Mercer County and its municipalities are still mostly not reporting deaths to date. Lawrence Township posted today on Facebook that 3 residents have died, and Princeton has reported 2 deaths. Hamilton had previously reported 1 death, and the Trentonian has attributed 1 death to the City of Trenton, meaning we can’t say where 46 of Mercer’s 53 victims have lived.

A spokesperson for Mercer County has told Community News that the county is working on being able to report mortality data. A full chart of the reported municipal counts is below.